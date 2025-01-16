Significant Transformation in JCF – Dr. Chang

There has been a significant transformation within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), enabling the law-enforcement entity to be better equipped in tackling crime, says Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Speaking to JCF personnel and other stakeholders at a recent function in Newmarket, St. Elizabeth, Dr. Chang emphasised the ongoing commitment to modernise the police force and cited the entity’s evolution into a professional unit that now attracts some of Jamaica’s most talented young men and women to the field of law enforcement.

His remarks came amidst a backdrop of infrastructural development across the island, where numerous police stations have been upgraded and some are either under construction or slated to be built.

“This revitalisation of facilities serves as a tangible step towards enhancing the working environment for police officers, fostering a sense of pride and professionalism within the ranks,” Dr. Chang said.

“While there is still much work to be done, the transformation of the JCF is evident. We are witnessing a new generation of police officers stepping forward, eager to serve their communities and uphold the law,” he added.

Dr. Chang said that a key component of this transformation is the Government’s commitment to fully digitise the JCF, noting that this technological upgrade aims to align the Force with international best practices and First-World standards.

“We want to put those days of logging information in that big black book at the stations behind us. Our goal is for the JCF to be fully computerised and up to speed with the latest in law-enforcement technology,” he added.

The Minister also spoke about the enhanced crime-fighting capabilities of the JCF, attributing much of this progress to the integration of advanced technology. He noted that as criminals have become more strategic and sophisticated in their methods, the police must also evolve to stay one step ahead.

“Technology is our ally in this fight. It equips our officers with the tools they need to combat crime effectively and efficiently,” Dr. Chang said.

In addition to technological advancements, Dr. Chang announced an increase in police vehicles, which will significantly improve the JCF’s response time to incidents across the island.

The Minister called on citizens to become more engaged in community safety efforts, urging them to share information with the police.

“We need the support of the community. If citizens come forward with what they know, we can send a clear message to criminals,” he said.