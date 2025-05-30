Significant JCA Investments Key to Largest Firearms Seizure – PM Holness

Significant investments in the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) led to the interception of 233 illegal firearms and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition earlier this week, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

“We were able to detect them using our scanning technology and we were able to recover them. The investigations are ongoing and I am certain that our security forces will track down, along with our international partners, those who were responsible for this,” he said.

Dr. Holness was addressing a special post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday (May 29) at Jamaica House.

The Prime Minister issued a warning to Jamaicans, both overseas and at home, who are collaborating in the importation of illegal weapons.

“We will find them and we will find you, and we are serious about this,” he asserted.

Dr. Holness underscored that the Government has made an investment in equipment, technology, personnel and leadership to enhance public safety and citizen security.

“This point must be driven home to all those who are of a criminal intent… we will meet your persistence with our commitment… we will strengthen our intention with even greater investment,” Dr. Holness said.

He reasoned that as the Government increases its capacity to overcome organised violence and criminal enterprises in Jamaica, it is expected that the country will see a sustained reduction in murders in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, lauded the JCA, noting that the 159 pistols and 74 rifles seized were “designed to create mayhem”.

Dr. Chang affirmed the security forces’ commitment to removing illegal firearms from Jamaica’s streets.

“Already for the year, we have seized 695 firearms. It’s 80 per cent of what was seized in total in 2024… and 2024 [recorded] the highest [number] we [have] seized for a long time,” he advised.