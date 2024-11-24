Significant Investment In National Security

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is committed to fostering a more secure environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity.

Addressing the launch of ASPIRE Jamaica, the Government’s new policy framework for inclusive growth, at the Office of the Prime Minister on November 19, he highlighted the substantial investments made in security since 2016.

“We have allocated an average of $9.7 billion annually – three times the average annual investment prior to 2016,” he said.

He shared that these funds have been instrumental in modernising Jamaica’s security forces, equipping them with advanced technology, bolstering intelligence capabilities, and enhancing infrastructure to improve visibility and response.

The tangible outcomes of these investments include a 60 per cent drop in major crimes since 2013, including rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, marking a sustained trajectory towards safer communities, the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the murder rate has seen a consecutive downward trend, dropping by 20 per cent this year compared to 2023, following an 11 per cent reduction the previous year.

The proactive measures have also led to a reduction of active gangs by over 50 per cent, from 350 in 2016 to around 170 presently, he noted.

“These statistics underscore the progress we have made in reducing violence and dismantling organised criminal networks that have long plagued our society,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of translating these positive trends into tangible security benefits for Jamaican citizens and businesses.

In this regard, he said that the Administration is set to intensify efforts by implementing targeted anti-gang operations, utilising states of emergency for stabilisation, and instituting long-term initiatives to prevent the resurgence of criminal networks.

Focus will be placed on community transformation and bolstering the justice system to create an environment where businesses can flourish without the crippling weight of security concerns, he noted.

“Our ultimate goal is clear; a safer Jamaica where businesses and citizens alike can prosper free from the shadow of crime,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He noted that security is not just an expenditure; it is an investment in Jamaica’s collective future, and the Government remains resolute in delivering a safer, more prosperous nation.