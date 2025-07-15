Significant Boost in Airlift From Various Markets

There has been a significant boost in airlift and connectivity between Jamaica and various international markets, particularly in Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, as well as select regions in Canada and the United States.

These advancements, according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, are transforming Jamaica into a more accessible destination, significantly increasing visitor arrivals.

In an interview with JIS News, Mr. Seiveright credited “the tireless efforts” of Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, for spearheading initiatives that have successfully attracted direct flights from previously untapped markets.

“The airlift and air connectivity we are witnessing today are no longer a distant dream; they are a reality that will continue to enhance our tourism sector for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The introduction of new flight routes and increased seat capacity from airlines such as Copa Airlines and LATAM Airlines has been pivotal in this growth.

Copa Airlines has expanded its operations to include seven weekly flights into Montego Bay and five into Kingston, while LATAM Airlines continues to provide nonstop flights from Lima, Peru, to Jamaica. Together, these airlines are offering more than 10,000 seats per month, marking a historic high in connectivity from Latin America.

“This surge in airlift is not just about numbers; it translates into real economic benefits for our communities. More flights mean more visitors, which in turn leads to increased spending in our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and local shops. This is a win-win for everyone involved,” Senator Seiveright said.

The State Minister also highlighted the importance of the Ian Fleming International Airport, which now serves as an alternative entry point for travellers heading to St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland.

With American Airlines introducing new flights to this airport, visitors can enjoy a more convenient travel experience, reducing the lengthy drive from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

“Everything is coming together beautifully, and we owe much of this success to Minister Bartlett’s vision that emphasises the critical role of airlift in tourism,” Mr. Seiveright said.

“A happy visitor is one who spends more and is likely to return, and we are committed to ensuring that their experience is hassle-free from the moment they leave their cities,” he added.

The Government’s strategic focus on diversifying tourism markets is yielding tangible results. By expanding into high-growth regions such as Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Jamaica is positioning itself as a vibrant and attractive destination for global travellers. This diversification is essential for the resilience and sustainability of the tourism industry, especially as traditional markets continue to play a vital role.

In addition to regular commercial flights, the Government has also secured charter services from Ecuador, expected to bring more than 1,000 additional visitors this summer. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to engage new markets and further diversify Jamaica’s tourism mix.

“As Jamaica continues to enhance its air connectivity, the potential for sustained economic growth remains high. The influx of visitors from diverse regions is expected to create new opportunities for local businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs, ultimately enriching the lives of Jamaicans across the island,” Mr. Seiveright said.