Significance of Wetlands Highlighted

Jamaica’s wetlands are providing natural protection valued at tens of millions of dollars annually, reducing the impact of storm surge, flooding and erosion, while safeguarding coastal communities and critical infrastructure.

This was highlighted during a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, where Government officials underscored the role of wetlands as a cost-effective defence against the increasing impacts of climate change.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, said wetlands, particularly mangrove forests, provide a level of natural protection that Jamaica could not afford to replicate through engineered infrastructure.

He noted that the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa would have been significantly worse without the buffering effect of mangroves along vulnerable coastal areas.

“If one contemplates what the storm surge would have done to coastal communities without the protection of these mangroves, it would have been frightening,” the Minister said.

He added that the cost of constructing sea walls or other protective infrastructure on a similar scale would be outside of Jamaica’s economic capacity, making ecosystem-based protection an essential component of the country’s climate resilience strategy.

Minister Samuda pointed to low-lying areas along the south coast, including sections of Clarendon, where extensive mangrove cover forms a critical line of defence against storm surge and flooding.

He also emphasised that wetlands are not only protective barriers but economic assets, supporting fisheries, tourism and other livelihoods, while creating what he described as ecosystem harmony between environmental protection and economic activity.

Turning to the technical and economic assessment of wetlands, Manager of the Ecosystems Management Branch at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Monique Curtis, cited international research demonstrating the financial value of intact wetland systems.

She referenced the World Bank’s ‘Forces of Nature’ report, which estimated that natural coastal ecosystems in parts of Jamaica, provide approximately US$32 million per year in avoided damage and risk reduction.

Ms. Curtis explained that wetlands function as natural buffers by absorbing wave energy, regulating water flow and reducing flooding during extreme weather events, thereby limiting damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

She also noted that assessments following Hurricane Melissa showed that more than 2,000 hectares of mangrove forest across five parishes were impacted, highlighting the importance of restoration to maintain these protective benefits.

According to Ms. Curtis, the Ramsar Convention’s ‘wise use’ principle recognises wetlands not only for their ecological value, but also for their contribution to livelihoods and national economies, guiding Jamaica’s approach to sustainable management and restoration.