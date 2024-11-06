Significance of Urban Planning Takes Centre Stage on November 8

The nexus of urban planning, tourism and sustainable development will take centre stage on November 8, as Jamaica commemorates World Town Planning Day (WTPD) 2024.

Hosted by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the programmed activities will take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., bringing together planners, government officials and other key stakeholders.

The engagements will begin with a booth exhibition at 9:30 a.m., offering attendees the chance to network and explore various innovations and initiatives shaping Jamaica’s urban landscape.

Exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge urban planning tools and sustainable development strategies, aimed at improving the resilience and functionality of cities.

The official programme will commence at 10:00 a.m., with a welcome address by NEPA’s Chief Executive Officer and Government Town Planner, Leonard Francis.

Several other distinguished speakers will offer remarks, highlighting the importance of planning in addressing Jamaica’s urban challenges and contributing to the nation’s overall growth and well-being.

The event will also serve as a platform to launch NEPA’s digital poster competition, a creative initiative aimed at engaging the public, particularly students, in raising awareness around the role of urban planning in shaping sustainable communities.

The competition is expected to attract innovative ideas and visual representations of how planning can drive Jamaica’s sustainable future.

This year’s World Town Planning Day will provide a significant opportunity to reflect on how strategic planning can contribute to balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship and long-term urban sustainability.

For further information on the WTPD activities, persons may visit NEPA’s website at: https://www.nepa.gov.jm/.