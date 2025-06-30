Showcasing Elements of Crime-fighting Technologies Will Give Criminals No Advantage – JCF

Senior members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are making it clear that showcasing elements of their crime-fighting technologies at its recent Transformation Expo, will not give criminals a strategic advantage.

Instead, they say the move is a calculated effort to build public trust, while keeping sensitive operations secure.

In an interview with JIS News, the Police explained that revealing their capabilities would not allow criminal elements to adapt and evade justice.

Head of the JCF’s Police Emergency Communication Centre, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gary Francis, acknowledged the validity of the concern, but emphasised the importance of transparency in building public trust.

“We are living in a world of information, so persons can get ideas from just a touch of a button. The truth is that we have a citizenry who we believe have the right to be aware of the capabilities, not in all aspects, but know what our police is capable to do in service and protection,” he said.

Mr. Francis stressed that while there is always a risk that some individuals may use shared information for negative purposes, the overall benefit to public awareness and engagement outweighs the risks.

“We believe that what was shared has far more positive impact on our citizens than those persons who want to be deviants… and in addition to that, we also have a plan to treat with those if and when they decide to go on that side,” he noted.

Commanding Officer for St. James, SSP Eron Samuels, supported this position, clarifying that the JCF was strategic in its disclosures.

“Even though we showcased a lot of the technology, not everything was put on display. There are some things that are on a need-to-know basis,” he explained.

“What we are more interested in showing is the everyday interaction, what persons see and wonder what we are doing,” he said.

Mr. Samuels cited examples such as crime scene processing and evidence collection, which are often misunderstood by the public.

“When there’s a crime scene, and the scene of crime take these pictures… the process that takes place – it’s more of showcasing and having persons understand the day-to-day runnings. But in terms of the intricate technology, the deep stuff, not everything was shown,” he said.

For her part, Head of the JCF’s Constabulary Communications Network, SSP Stephanie Lindsay, emphasised that the primary goal of the expo was to build confidence and educate citizens on the real capabilities of the Force.

“One of the objectives of the Expo was to really give people confidence in the Force. We want people to see the JCF and understand that some things that they see in ‘CSI (Crime Scene Investigation)’ that they believe are far-fetched, we are already using those things in the JCF,” she said.

She added that many citizens have expectations based on television portrayals of crime-solving, and the expo helped bridge that gap.

“When people see an episode of CSI and it’s done in 90 minutes, that’s an episode. Giving them an understanding of how we use the technology and the sciences and the different skills, they will now have an appreciation of what goes into an investigation,” SSP Lindsay said.