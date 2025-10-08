Showcase of Talent at Worldskills Jamaica National Competition

Jamaica’s best and brightest in technical skills and innovation were showcased over three days, from October 1-3, at the WorldSkills Jamaica’s National Skills Competition 2025 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Organised by the HEART/NSTA Trust, the event attracted more than 120 competitors from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across 20 skills areas, including agriculture, apparel, automotive technology, building construction, and information technology.

They were vying for the chance to represent Jamaica on the global stage at the World Skills Competition in Shanghai, China, in 2026.

The event highlighted Jamaica’s talent in trade, technology, and creative problem-solving.

Attendees are able to watch live demonstrations, precision workmanship, and competitive execution, underscoring the high standards of Jamaica’s vocational and technical education ecosystem.

The event offered not only intense competition but also a platform for skills development, industry networking, and public engagement with the trades.

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said World Skills Jamaica is more than a competition.

“It is a catalyst for national development, a beacon that connects our learners to global opportunities, and a powerful affirmation of Jamaica’s commitment to excellence in skills education. Our competitors demonstrate the mastery, discipline, and creativity that will drive Jamaica’s economy forward and prepare our workforce for the demands of the 21st century,” she noted.

“This is Jamaica’s moment to showcase the depth of our talent, celebrate our educators, and inspire the next generation to pursue excellence in the skilled trades and technical disciplines,” she pointed out.

In addition to the main skills areas, attendees had the opportunity to explore junior robotics exhibitions, pop-up challenges, and hands-on “try a skill” experiences that invite aspiring artisans and curious minds to test their talents.

The innovation showcase also highlighted cutting-edge projects and solutions from local learners and industry partners, illustrating how hands-on skills translate into real-world impact.

Dr. Ingleton underscored the inclusive and transformative power of the competition, which unites schools, universities, employers, training agencies, professional bodies, and development partners.

“Through this competition, Jamaica is linked directly to WorldSkills International, setting benchmarks against more than 90 countries worldwide,” she pointed out.

Beyond competition outcomes, the Managing Director said the event serves to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET), raising the quality and global competitiveness of the ecosystem, and expanding opportunities for underserved youth.

“By showcasing real career opportunities and telling success stories, the competition transforms lives, it strengthens communities and it inspires families,” Dr. Ingleton said.