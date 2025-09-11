Shortwood Teachers’ College Celebrates 140 Years of Educational Leadership

Shortwood Teachers’ College is being celebrated for its pivotal role in shaping Jamaica’s education system as it marks its 140th anniversary.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, emphasised that the College has remained central to Jamaica’s educational development, noting that “for well over a century, [the] institution has trained the women and men who shape the very soul of our nation… our teachers”.

“For 140 years, Shortwood Teachers’ College has been producing the leaders of our classrooms and, by extension, the leaders of our society,” the Minister said.

She was delivering the keynote address during the institution’s 140th Anniversary Media Launch on Wednesday (September 10). The event was held at the Marjorie Myers Hall on the College’s main campus in St. Andrew.

Dr. Morris Dixon noted that across every parish, town, and community, one can find a teacher trained at Shortwood – an educator who has shaped lives, uplifted households, and instilled discipline and purpose in Jamaica’s youth.

“Your graduates have been more than educators. They have been nation-builders, cultural stewards and social pioneers. You have carried knowledge as a torch that lights the path of opportunity,” she stated.

During the ceremony, a snake plant was planted in honour of the 140th anniversary.

Dr. Morris Dixon described it as a beautiful symbol of progress, resilience, and the unwavering determination to rise higher.

“It’s about Shortwood’s story, which is one of rootedness, adaptability and unwavering growth, despite the conditions you are placed in. There’s an enduring truth, though, that no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris Dixon urged the institution’s leadership to “pivot boldly”.

“Become a champion of education 2.0, which is what we don’t even know. It’s not written on paper; we’re going to have to write it,” she underscored.

In her remarks, Principal, Nadine Molloy, said Shortwood Teachers’ College stands poised to extend its legacy of excellence in education for another 140 years.

“As we honour the historical lessons learned and embrace the present and the unknown, we remain firmly committed to building a future defined by the pursuit of excellence, the practice of compassion and strategic leadership in education,” she said.

Ms. Molloy shared that, at its heart, the institution remains a community of learners – where increased collaboration and shared purpose will lift everyone.

“We are proud of that and are committed to keeping this a place where knowledge is created, shared and applied in service of and to our nation, Jamaica, and the wider world,” she said.