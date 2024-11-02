Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports

KINGSTON, Nov. 1 (JIS):

Shipping and logistics industry stakeholders are being urged to prioritise exports and embrace sustainable practices while upgrading and expanding port infrastructure, by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

He was speaking during the Shipping Association of Jamaica’s (SAJ) 85th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Friday (November 1).

“Business people must export, because that’s my push. Others, I’m sure, will talk about imports, that’s not my job. My job is to say the port must be there to export a lot more,” Minister Hill emphasised, in outlining his vision for driving economic growth through enhanced export opportunities.

The Distinguished Lecture, which was held under the theme: ‘Jamaica as a Logistics Hub in a Changing Global Landscape’, was supported by the European Union (EU) and the PanJamaica Group.

Minister Hill outlined the significant impact of sustainable logistics practices on job creation.

“When we expand our logistics infrastructure, build a stronger foundation for special economic zones and adopt smart, sustainable practices, we anticipate creating over 30,000 direct jobs with an additional 75,000 indirect jobs,” he stated.

Highlighting Jamaica’s ambition to become a premier logistics hub within the Caribbean, the Minister underscored the importance of ecological responsibility, with Kingston becoming a significant green port.

“The logistics business in Jamaica will have to take a very prominent frontal role in changing and building the new Jamaica that has to be a much wealthier Jamaica,” Senator Hill said.

Meanwhile, SAJ President, Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, echoed Minister Hill’s sentiments on sustainability and competitiveness in the global maritime landscape.

“If we are to cement our place as a world-class logistics hub, we must act decisively. We are competing, not only with our Caribbean neighbours, but with the global powerhouses that are already racing towards green, energy-efficient maritime operations,” she said.

In the meantime, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, expressed confidence in the island’s potential to become a major logistics hub.

“We believe that the Kingston Port has great potential and can indeed become a major logistics hub in the Caribbean, and why not globally,” she stated.

Dr. Askola highlighted the vital role of multi-stakeholder collaboration in realising this vision.

“To turn this vision into reality, many different stakeholders will have their vital roles to play – the Government, the Shipping Association, the private sector, development partners and financial institutions,” she underscored.

The SAJ’s Distinguished Lecture, co-founded by the EU and supported by the Global Gateway, presents a decisive platform for Jamaica to reimagine its maritime future.

Its purpose is to explore the opportunities for Jamaica and provide insight into the steps that are necessary to be at the forefront of the global green maritime movement.