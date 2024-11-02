| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
National Honour & Award – October 2024

Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports

By: ANDREW LAIDLEY, November 2, 2024
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
Share
Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second left), with (from left): Executive Chairman, Jamaica Fruit and Shipping Company, Charles Johnston; European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, and Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ) President, Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, during the SAJ’s 85th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Friday (November 1).
Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, addresses the Shipping Association of Jamaica’s (SAJ) 85th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, on Friday (November 1).
Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports
Photo: Donald De La Haye
European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, delivers remarks during the Shipping Association of Jamaica’s (SAJ) 85th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, on Friday (November 1).
Shipping And Logistics Stakeholders Urged To Prioritise Exports
Photo: Donald De La Haye
President of the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ), Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, bring greetings during the SAJ’s 85th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, on Friday (November 1).

The Full Story

KINGSTON, Nov. 1 (JIS):

Shipping and logistics industry stakeholders are being urged to prioritise exports and embrace sustainable practices while upgrading and expanding port infrastructure, by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

He was speaking during the Shipping Association of Jamaica’s (SAJ) 85th  Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Friday (November 1).

“Business people must export, because that’s my push. Others, I’m sure, will talk about imports, that’s not my job. My job is to say the port must be there to export a lot more,” Minister Hill emphasised, in outlining his vision for driving economic growth through enhanced export opportunities.

The Distinguished Lecture, which was held under the theme: ‘Jamaica as a Logistics Hub in a Changing Global Landscape’, was supported by the European Union (EU) and the PanJamaica Group.

Minister Hill outlined the significant impact of sustainable logistics practices on job creation.

“When we expand our logistics infrastructure, build a stronger foundation for special economic zones and adopt smart, sustainable practices, we anticipate creating over 30,000 direct jobs with an additional 75,000 indirect jobs,” he stated.

Highlighting Jamaica’s ambition to become a premier logistics hub within the Caribbean, the Minister underscored the importance of ecological responsibility, with Kingston becoming a significant green port.

“The logistics business in Jamaica will have to take a very prominent frontal role in changing and building the new Jamaica that has to be a much wealthier Jamaica,” Senator Hill said.

Meanwhile, SAJ President, Corah Ann Robertson-Sylvester, echoed Minister Hill’s sentiments on sustainability and competitiveness in the global maritime landscape.

“If we are to cement our place as a world-class logistics hub, we must act decisively. We are competing, not only with our Caribbean neighbours, but with the global powerhouses that are already racing towards green, energy-efficient maritime operations,” she said.

In the meantime, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, expressed confidence in the island’s potential to become a major logistics hub.

“We believe that the Kingston Port has great potential and can indeed become a major logistics hub in the Caribbean, and why not globally,” she stated.

Dr. Askola highlighted the vital role of multi-stakeholder collaboration in realising this vision.

“To turn this vision into reality, many different stakeholders will have their vital roles to play – the Government, the Shipping Association, the private sector, development partners and financial institutions,” she underscored.

The SAJ’s Distinguished Lecture, co-founded by the EU and supported by the Global Gateway, presents a decisive platform for Jamaica to reimagine its maritime future.

Its purpose is to explore the opportunities for Jamaica and provide insight into the steps that are necessary to be at the forefront of the global green maritime movement.

Last Updated: November 2, 2024

More From: 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
JaSPICE Project Addressing Local Production Issues
By: Jermi-Lee Nelson, Oct 30, 2024
Industry Minister Congratulates Grenadian Lab
By: Sherika Williams, Oct 29, 2024
JANAAC’s Accreditation of Grenadian Medical Lab Hailed as Phenomenal
By: Sherika Williams, Oct 29, 2024
Skip to content