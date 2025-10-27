Shelters in Westmoreland Occupied

Eleven shelters have opened in Westmoreland and are occupied, says Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy.

He told JIS News in an interview that the parish continues preparedness and mitigation activities in response to the impending Hurricane Melissa.

“Persons have begun taking refuge in designated facilities across the parish, including areas in eastern Westmoreland, such as Petersville,” the Mayor noted.

He pointed out, however, that while some residents have responded positively to evacuation advisories, others remain hesitant to relocate from vulnerable areas.

“I got a report from the Police that the sea was rising in Wharf Road, and [residents] are being asked to move and they’re being resistant,” the Mayor explained.

“I reached out to the Councillor, and she called back and said that they spoke to some people and some of them said, okay, they will move, but most are still reluctant. The Police are supposed to call me back and ask them to go down there and make some announcements again, so I’m waiting to hear back from them on that now,” he added.

On the care of homeless and indigent persons, Mayor Delancy said arrangements have been made for their accommodation.

“We’re up and running. We have a permanent thing down there,” he said, referring to the Westmoreland Association of Street People, which operates on the same grounds as the parish’s infirmary.