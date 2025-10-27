Shelters Are Free and Available to All – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is reminding Jamaicans that emergency shelters are free of cost and available for all who need safe accommodation during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“False and malicious information are being circulated about the use of shelters. Someone sent me a message saying that there is a fee being charged for the use of the shelters; this is nonsense,” the Minister said.

“The only passport one needs to go to the shelters is that you go; the shelters are there. We separate males from the females and families stay together… once the centres are activated, there is nothing that those persons who are in the shelters will be denied of,” he pointed out.

“Again, I urge Jamaicans not to listen to misinformation. It is bad at this time for us to be getting this kind of information,” the Minister said.

He was addressing a press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Monday (October 27).

Meanwhile, the Minister continues to implore people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate, and for individuals living on the streets to go to the designated centres.

He noted that the authorities can take action under the mandatory evacuation order, which is now in effect.

“Let me advise the public that the Director General of ODPEM can take the necessary actions that he deems fit, and persons can be arrested and fined for not complying with the order. We don’t want to go there,” Minister McKenzie said.

He underscored the Government’s commitment to public safety, noting “the Government is doing all of this in the interest of the country”.