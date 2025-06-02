Shelter Managers in St. Elizabeth Honoured

Thirty-eight shelter managers and other volunteers from across St. Elizabeth were honoured for outstanding service during Hurricane Beryl last year, at an Appreciation Ceremony held at the Sharon Baptist Church Hall in Santa Cruz, on May 29.

The event was organised by the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation to recognise the selfless contributions of shelter managers who, despite being volunteers, stepped up to safeguard lives and support their communities in a time of crisis.

Acting Parish Disaster Coordinator at the Corporation, Rasha Lloyd, told JIS News that shelter management is entirely voluntary work that requires individuals to leave the safety of their own homes during disasters to assist vulnerable residents seeking refuge.

“So, this event is to really convey appreciation and gratitude for the efforts that they have shown before, during and after Hurricane Beryl,” Ms. Lloyd said.

“Even after the hurricane, those persons assist us like in assessment, and when we do site visit, they are there and they indicate to us what happened,” she added.

The ceremony highlighted several extraordinary acts of service, particularly that of shelter manager Nactra Simpson, whose assigned facility at Bull Savannah Primary and Infant School was destroyed during Hurricane Beryl in July.

Ms. Simpson then took the initiative to host nine people in her own home, in addition to her own family members. Moreover, some evacuees remained for days, with one staying for nearly a week following the hurricane.

“I think it’s really commendable, and we have to show our appreciation to them for the effort that they put out,” Ms. Lloyd said.

For Ms. Simpson, the experience was her worst in years of shelter management. She recalled the physical and emotional toll of the experience as evacuees arrived wet and needed clothing, food and care throughout the harrowing ordeal.

She even had to cook for everyone at midnight during the height of the storm with help from others.

“To be recognised today, I am grateful because as they said, when you die, that’s when people tend to recognise the good that you have been doing. So, for me to be here today I am very grateful, and I appreciate it very much,” Ms. Simpson said.

For his part, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, praised the shelter managers for their dedication during what he described as a very aggressive and severe hurricane.

Mr. Solomon, who led the emergency operating centre during the crisis, said he witnessed, first-hand, the critical role shelter managers played in coordinating response efforts as well as providing real-time information from affected communities.

“As shelter managers, you too must be prepared for what is to come. Hurricanes and storms do not have a compass that guide them, and as a result of that, we all have to ensure that we have a plan in place,” Mr. Solomon emphasised.

“We should also improve and continue to practise community resilience. Communities that prepare together recover faster,” he added.

With the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially now in effect, predictions are indicating an above-normal season with 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

Currently, St Elizabeth has 86 shelters ready in the event of a disaster.