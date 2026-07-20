Sheffield Primary Celebrates Impressive Performance of PEP Students

Sheffield Primary School in Westmoreland is celebrating the impressive performance in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam, with 100 per cent of its 34 grade-six students securing placement in their first-choice high schools, despite the disruption caused by Hurricane Melissa last year.

Approximately 70 per cent of the students were placed in Pathway One, while only three per cent were placed in Pathway Three.

Additionally, none of the school’s students were classified in the Beginning category in any subject area, reflecting the effectiveness of the institution’s targeted academic interventions.

Principal, Dr. Vinette Malcolm, told JIS News that the results are a testament to the resilience and determination of the students, teachers, parents and wider school community.

“We celebrate the remarkable results of our students. This year, in the highly proficient category, Sheffield Primary School exceeded the national average marginally in both Mathematics and Language Arts,” she said.

Dr. Malcolm noted that the school recorded nine per cent of students in the highly proficient category for Mathematics, compared with the national average of eight per cent, while some 5.9 per cent achieved the highly proficient level in Language Arts, surpassing the national average of 5.5 per cent.

She pointed out that the achievements came after months of strategic interventions to minimise learning loss following the passage of the hurricane in October.

“Despite the significant disruption caused by the hurricane, our school remained steadfast in ensuring that teaching and learning continued,” Dr. Malcolm stated.

She noted that the school implemented several initiatives, including home visits, care package distribution, parent engagement sessions, psychosocial support for students and staff, curriculum modifications, and a stronger emphasis on literacy and numeracy through hands-on learning activities in the absence of electricity and internet connectivity.

The principal added that face-to-face classes resumed on November 16 with groups of 46 students to accelerate learning recovery. Sheffield Primary also accommodated students from neighbouring schools that were severely damaged.

Among the school’s top achievers is Jonathan Edwards, who secured an overall placement score of 379 and gained admission to the Manning’s School in the parish. He was highly proficient in both Mathematics and Language Arts and earned a score of 97 per cent in the Ability Test.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jonathan credited his success to the unwavering support of his teachers, parents and principal.

“I am feeling good for passing for the school that I wanted to go as my first choice but I couldn’t do it without the assistance of my teachers, support from my parents and encouragement from my principal,” he told JIS News.

Young Jonathan shared that he created a structured study timetable to balance preparation with adequate rest and devoted extra attention to areas he found challenging.

Meanwhile, top-performing girl, Alana Johnson, earned an overall placement score of 371.3 and also secured placement at the Manning’s School, recording 95 per cent in the Ability Test.

“I am feeling very good about it and I’m glad that I have accomplished this goal because I have worked really hard for it and I’ve studied really hard,” she told JIS News.

Alana said she prepared by completing past papers, using online PEP resources, watching educational videos and receiving support from her mother.

Although Mathematics presented some challenges, Alana said she overcame them by reviewing examples in her workbooks and carefully following the teaching methods demonstrated by her teachers.

Looking ahead, she said she intends to continue striving for excellence. “I’m looking forward to accomplishing higher goals, being an example for my peers and maintaining my scores,” she said.

The Principal pointed out that the school’s consistent emphasis on literacy, numeracy, discipline, technology integration and strong parental involvement continues to drive the students’ success.

She noted that teachers assess students early, provide targeted one-on-one support where necessary, and maintain close communication with parents to ensure every child receives the assistance needed to excel.

The Principal also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the school’s Board of Governors, members of staff, parents and stakeholders for their unwavering support, while commending the students for demonstrating resilience, determination and excellence in the face of adversity.