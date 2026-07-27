SEZ Master Plan to Serve as Strategic Blueprint for Future Investments

Jamaica is taking a major step towards creating a nationally coordinated industrial development strategy through its first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Master Plan, which will guide where future investments, industrial clusters and export-oriented industries are developed across the country.

The latest stakeholder consultation on the development of the Master Plan, held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, brought together representatives of government ministries and agencies, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), global consulting, engineering and architecture firm IDOM, private-sector stakeholders and the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSEZA, Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, said the Master Plan will serve as a strategic blueprint for the future development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across Jamaica.

“Once the SEZ Master Plan is complete, it will provide more transparency, predictability and even more opportunity for companies to establish an SEZ,” Mrs. Hamilton said.

She explained that one of the Plan’s most significant outcomes will be the identification of appropriate locations for future SEZs and the sectors best suited to each area.

“It is that predictability, that consensus of positioning from a location and sector perspective that will allow us to be very deliberate in how we tool our country for the future, what sectors are we focusing on and how we’re going out and really selling Jamaica as an investment destination,” she said.

Mrs. Hamilton noted that the Master Plan will also guide workforce development, infrastructure planning and investment promotion while supporting the creation of industry clusters capable of driving long-term economic growth.

These clusters could include logistics and distribution hubs linked to Jamaica’s ports and airports, advanced manufacturing operations such as light assembly, agro-processing and medical or technology-related production, as well as the incorporation of green energy solutions, including solar power, energy-efficient facilities and cleaner technologies to reduce operating costs and support sustainable industrial development.

“This is a catalyst, really, and part of the work that we have to do to grow industry in this country. This is one more step towards doing that,” she said.

She stressed that stakeholder engagement remains central to the process, noting that consultation is critical.

“We have to hear from our stakeholders, understand what they need and execute according to what they need. If we are creating something that does not meet their requirements, then it makes no sense,” Mrs. Hamilton emphasised.

Acting Senior Director in the Legal Services Unit at JSEZA, Shaquille Douglas, said the consultation marked another important milestone in developing a strategic framework that will shape the future of Jamaica’s Special Economic Zones, “and strengthen our position as a competitive destination for investment, trade, innovation and sustainability”.

He noted that the Master Plan extends beyond identifying locations for Special Economic Zones, focusing instead on creating a stronger ecosystem to maximise their economic impact.

“As we gather to validate the findings of the assessments and sector analyses, it is important to understand that successful Special Economic Zones are built on more than infrastructure and businesses. They are built on sound regulation, institutional effectiveness and stakeholder confidence,” he said.

Mr. Douglas added that the process presents an opportunity to ensure Jamaica’s legislative and regulatory framework remains responsive to changing global economic realities, while supporting higher-value investments, innovation-driven industries and sustainable development.

The development of the Master Plan forms part of JSEZA’s ongoing efforts to create a more coordinated and competitive Special Economic Zone regime that supports investment, strengthens linkages with local industries and enhances Jamaica’s position in regional and global value chains.