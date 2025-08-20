Sexually Active Women Urged to Get Screened

Sexually active women between the ages of 21 and 65 are being urged to get screened, as they are at risk for cervical cancer.

Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Dr. Anna-Kay Taylor-Christmas, said the women are in a risk category for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) that can lead to various cancers.

“So, everyone needs to be screened as long as there is some form of sexual engagement. Again, it doesn’t matter if they are married or single. Women at average risk should not have a false sense of security that they will not have an HPV infection or cervical cancer,” she said.

Dr. Taylor-Christmas was addressing the recent launch of the revised National Screening Guidelines for Priority Non-Communicable Diseases in Primary Health Care, held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

She pointed out that high-risk persons are those who previously had HPV or current HPV infection, a previous abnormal pap smear, HIV infection, if they are immunocompromised in some other way by an illness or medication, if they have not had a pap smear within the last five years, and if they smoke.

“Using the oral contraceptive pill for more than five years, it does slightly increase the risk… but once you stop, the risk goes back down to normal after a few years,” Dr. Taylor-Christmas told the audience, adding that women who underwent abnormal hysterectomy need to continue screening.

She emphasised that it is important to promote HPV vaccinations, especially in places of worship, schools and health centres, adding that medical professionals should use every opportunity “we have when we interact with patients, to remind them of all the things that they need to be screened for.”

Dr. Taylor-Christmas said parents have a special role to play in the elimination of the illness.

“If you have access to children and adolescents, use that opportunity to ask them, boys and girls, if they have been vaccinated against HPV, because that is going to be the pillar of eliminating cervical cancer over the coming decades. As they get older, they will have immunity, and so they will be less likely to develop dysplasia,” she said.

There are more than 30 strains of HPV that can affect genitals. They include harmless forms of the disease, like those that cause genital warts, but only some types of HPV are high, because they progress to cancer. Preventive measures can be taken, including the HPV vaccine and getting regular screening to reduce the risks.