Sexual Harassment Tribunal Up and Running

The Sexual Harassment Tribunal has been established and is now operational, says Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange.

The Tribunal is established under the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act to hear and determine complaints and to make awards.

“It applies across all sectors and mandates every employer or institution to create and enforce policies,” Ms. Grange said, as she made her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on June 24.

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021, which became effective on July 3, 2023, is designed to ensure that workspaces are free from sexual harassment.

Ms. Grange said the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) is progressing in its review of Sexual Harassment Workplace Policies, having facilitated 42, to date, and noted that training is complete for 18 members of the BGA as Sexual Harassment Investigative Officers.

The Sexual Harassment Investigation Unit (SHIU) has also hosted Sexual Harassment Investigative training for Human Resource Professionals and held several sensitisation sessions.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange said at the community level, sessions were held with various educational institutions, police youth clubs, faith-based and other community-based organisations.

“We have followed through on our commitment to create the conditions for our people to thrive and prosper, to improve their lives, to make their dreams come true, and to build a stronger, better Jamaica,” the Minister said.