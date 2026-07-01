Sexual Harassment Tribunal Now Operational

The Sexual Harassment Tribunal, established by law, is now fully operational and actively hearing cases.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who reported that between July and March, the Tribunal received 21 complaints, of which 62 per cent have already been resolved and closed.

She provided the update while making her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 30).

Minister Grange, once again, reminded workplaces of their legal duty to develop policies for the prevention of sexual harassment and ensure that these are clearly communicated to all employees.

She noted that the Bureau of Gender Affairs remains available to provide support and assistance to workplaces.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange described the enactment and implementation of the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act as one of the nation’s proudest legislative achievements.

She added that it will lead culture change in how we engage with each other in the workplace, in institutions and in the accommodation sector.