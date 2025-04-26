Sexual Abuse Cases Handled With Care And Confidentiality

Head of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Superintendent of Police, Kerry-Ann Bailey, is assuring the public that every report of sexual abuse brought to the unit is fully investigated and handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.

“We treat with every reported case that comes to us,” she said, while speaking recently on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) podcast Force4Good.

“A file is prepared and brought before the court. Depending on the complexity of the matter, it may also go to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice,” she pointed out.

She said that no victim is ever turned away and all cases are treated with the strictest confidentiality.

In addition to its investigations, CISOCA ensures individuals receive emotional and psychological support.

“We refer them to counselling; that’s part of the process. All reports of sexual offences that come to us, persons are automatically referred for counselling intervention through the counselling arm of the Ministry of Justice,” she noted.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is a primary partner in investigating cases of child abuse.

“Once there’s a report where a child is involved, CPFSA is our first point of contact. They get involved immediately. They are part of the interviewing process and they keep the records in their Children’s Registry,” Superintendent Bailey said.

CISOCA also works in close partnership with hospitals, and Superintendent Bailey noted that the medical intervention “forms part of the package that goes to court as evidence.”

She advised that pregnant teenagers are referred to Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) for specialised antenatal care.

“If they turn up there without coming to us first, they will be referred to us because by law, hospitals are required to inform CISOCA. That goes for private doctors too. If the parents choose to take them privately, the private doctors are also required to send them to us,” Superintendent Bailey explained.

Once CISOCA treats with the case, a referral is given to the victim to take to VJH.

In cases involving extremely young children, or assaults that are particularly violent, referrals are made to the Bustamante Hospital for Children instead of regular hospitals.

Superintendent Bailey stressed the importance of collaboration in protecting children.

“We partner with schools, we partner with communities, government divisions and other non-governmental organisations that do intervention work to decrease the prevalence of sexual offences,” she said.

CISOCA may be contacted at (876) 926-4079, mobile/WhatsApp (876) 224-5352 or email at cisoca@jcf.gov.jm.