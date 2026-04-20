Sewerage System in Cherry Gardens Housing Development to Be Upgraded

Residents of the Cherry Gardens Housing Development in Kitson Town, St. Catherine, are to benefit from an upgrade of the community’s sewerage system.

According to Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, the improvement is now being actively addressed through a collaborative effort involving the National Housing Trust (NHT), and the National Water Commission (NWC).

Speaking at the recent handover of 34 serviced lots to contributors of the NHT, Dr. Tufton acknowledged that inadequate sewerage infrastructure has been affecting both long-standing residents and new homeowners.

“We are going to fix the sewerage problem in Cherry Gardens,” Dr. Tufton said, adding that discussions are already under way with stakeholders to implement the necessary upgrade.

He explained that the NHT is financing improvements to what was previously a private sewerage treatment plant, ensuring that it can adequately serve the expanding community.

Dr. Tufton encouraged the residents to recognise the role of the NWC in the initiative, noting that the project represents the kind of responsive governance citizens expect.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament emphasised the importance of homeownership as a life-changing investment.

He argued that owning property provides stability and long-term value, describing it as “one of the most important and life-enhancing investments that one could ever have”.

Dr. Tufton also outlined his wider vision for the constituency, which includes major infrastructural and economic improvements along the St. John’s Road corridor.

Among the proposals are expanded roadways, improved drainage systems, and the development of commercial amenities, such as banks, supermarkets and restaurants, to support the area’s growing population.

For his part, Chairman of the NHT, Linval Freeman, underscored the significance of the development as part of the Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

He noted that initiatives such as the Cherry Gardens housing project reflect the NHT’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to affordable housing, strengthening communities, and improving the quality of life for Jamaicans through strategic partnerships and sustainable development programmes.