Seville Heritage Park Welcomes Patrons for Emancipation Jubilee

Plans are in high gear for the 2022 Emancipation Jubilee, which will be held at the Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann on Sunday (July 31), beginning at 8:00 p.m.
The event, under the theme ‘Reigniting the African Spirit,’ is being organised by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.
It is the first physical Emancipation Jubilee after virtual events in 2020 and 2021, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
It will feature traditional cultural activities, an artisan village, food court and performances of popular and gospel songs.
Entry to the venue is free of cost. However, patrons will be required to present tickets, which are available at the JNHT’s office at 79 Duke Street, Kingston, and at the Seville Heritage Park in St Ann’s Bay. Persons can also call 876-922-1288 for more information.
The event can also be viewed online via the social media pages of the JNHT, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).
Director of Public Education, Public Relations and Communication, JNHT, Lorna Bailey, told JIS News that the cultural entertainment event will showcase various traditional performing arts groups in Jamaica.
“Through those groups you will see the survival and preservation of the African retention. So, you will see the Port Morant Kumina Group, the Islington Culture Group, the Cari-Folk Singers. You’ll see the Charlestown maroons in performance and also the JCDC gospel and pop culture festival song winners,” she said.
The event will also feature the symbolic reading of the Emancipation Proclamation at midnight, followed by a floral tribute to four African ancestors, whose remains were discovered on the Seville plantation in 1997.
“Each year, we pay homage to them to preserve their memories,” Mrs. Bailey added.
The Jubilee is being celebrated as part of Jamaica’s 60th Independence celebrations, under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.