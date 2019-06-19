Seville Great House and Heritage Park to be Upgraded

The Government is looking at plans to upgrade and expand the current facilities of the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, told JIS News that the heritage park, which sits on a 301-acre property, has “exhibitions that trace the evolution of Jamaican culture and its people”.

As such, Ms. Grange noted that the property is earmarked for further development to attract more locals and tourists alike. She also said the heritage park boasts other amenities outside of its historical appeal.

“We will develop the property so that more Jamaicans [and tourists] can appreciate what it offers. There will be development in terms of what facilities will be made available to the public, because as it is now, a lot of weddings are held here and it’s a lovely setting for bridal parties to be photographed,” she said.

The Minister said that at a later date, the Government will be revealing the plans as to what is proposed for the development at Seville.

Ms. Grange indicated that the Seville Great House and Heritage Park is just the start, as other heritage sites will receive similar treatment in due time.

“The public can still go and visit the sites, but we want to add to a number of those sites certain basic amenities, so that when members of the public go, they will be provided with certain services and basic amenities for their comfort. The sites are not there just to be preserved but they are to be showcased and be utilised by Jamaicans,” she said.

In the meantime, the Minister pointed out that the Culture Passport programme, which provides schools and youth clubs free or reduced cost access to several heritage sites, museums and cultural performances islandwide, is going well.

The programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, through funding from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.