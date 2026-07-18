Seville Emancipation Jubilee Tickets Available From July 20

Tickets for the Seville Emancipation Jubilee will be available from Monday, July 20, at the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) office, located at 79 Duke Street in Kingston, and at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay.

Although admission to the Jubilee is free, patrons will be required to obtain a ticket in advance or at the gate to gain entry to the venue at Seville Heritage Park.

The annual vigil, now in its 30th year, will be held on July 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. and continuing until 6:00 a.m. on Emancipation Day, August 1, commonly known as ‘Augus’ Mawnin’.

Public Relations and Marketing Officer at the JNHT, Tamika Clough, told JIS News that the Seville Emancipation Jubilee remains Jamaica’s premier overnight observance of freedom, heritage and resilience.

“It’s one of the country’s most meaningful national observances, and it brings Jamaicans together on historic ground to reflect on the journey from enslavement to freedom,” she said.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their mugs and enjoy complimentary chocolate tea throughout the night.

“At midnight, the Emancipation Proclamation will be read, which marks the exact moment of freedom and serves as the emotional and symbolic highlight of the night,” Mrs. Clough noted.

The event will feature musical and cultural performances that showcase the richness and diversity of Jamaica’s creative expression.

“The entire public is invited… families, communities and visitors from across the island… to come to Seville and take part in this powerful national tradition,” Mrs. Clough said.