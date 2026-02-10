Several Ministries Have Completed Sexual Harassment Workplace Policies

Principal Director, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson, says that several key ministries have completed and submitted their sexual harassment workplace policy.

“Quite a few of the Ministers have made sure that their ministries, through HR (human resources)… have submitted their policies. We are so pleased when we were able to share with the Minister [of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange] that we have seen compliance in big ways,” she stated.

“There are some sections that are still completing their review of perhaps a draft workplace policy that they had, but we are very optimistic… that before 2026 ends, that all the ministries, departments, and agencies that have not yet completed their sexual harassment workplace policy will do so,” she added.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson was making a presentation to the Caucus of Women Parliamentarians at Gordon House recently.

The Sexual Harassment Protection and Prevention Act came into effect on July 3, 2023.

Consequent on the law coming into operation, every employer and person in charge of an institution is required to issue a policy statement in writing concerning the prevention of sexual harassment in the workplace or institution.

It should include a statement to the effect that workers, clients, students, residents, wards, inmates, patients, or members, as the case may be, at or of the institution, are entitled to an environment that is free of sexual harassment.

It should also state that disciplinary measures, as are appropriate, shall be taken against any person under the direction of the employer, or the person in charge of the institution, who subjects any worker, client, student, resident, ward, inmate, patient or member, as the case may be, to sexual harassment and that due process shall be exercised in this regard.

The sexual harassment policy should also outline the internal mechanisms and procedures that are available to a worker, client, a student, a resident, a ward, an inmate, a patient or a member, as the case may be, for the making of any complaint relating to sexual harassment and the resolution and settlement of the complaints.