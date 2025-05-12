Several Major Infrastructure Projects to Improve Access to Potable Water

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, has outlined several major upcoming water infrastructure projects to improve access to potable water across the island.

Speaking at the recent commissioning ceremony for the Mount Prospect water storage tank in St. Andrew West Rural, Mr. Samuda said the Government is currently engaged in more than 100 capital projects aimed at strengthening the country’s water-supply network.

“We are restoring a broken network. The last time the Government of Jamaica was able to invest at this rate per capita was pre-independence in our water systems. It was in the 1940s when the Mona Reservoir was built,” he said.

For the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the Government has earmarked $10.1 billion for water systems development.

Additional funding includes $800 million through the Rural Water Supply Limited to support more than 63 systems in small communities.

“The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is currently investing $1.2 billion in St. James and Hanover in water systems, which will transform lives there. The National Housing Trust (NHT) is spending over $1 billion on several water projects across the length and breadth of this beautiful country,” the Minister said.

Mr. Samuda also noted that the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme will see an additional $5 billion invested to replace ageing pipes during the roadworks.

“We’re not going to pave roads over old broken pipes, so those roads aren’t just a patching exercise; it’s a full rebuild, which includes relaying of pipes,” he explained.

Among the key projects announced is a $1.4-billion water distribution improvement initiative from Ferry at Six Miles to the top of Coopers Hill, in St. Andrew.

“We expect to break ground on May 30 with the Prime Minister of Jamaica at the foot of Red Hills. It will benefit three constituencies – Western St. Andrew, North West St. Andrew, and West Rural St. Andrew,” the Minister said.

These efforts are part of the Government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to potable water and improved sanitation by 2030.

The Minister emphasised that achieving this goal will require collaboration with communities.

“It requires participation of the entire community. It requires you to encourage everyone to work with the National Water Commission (NWC) and to pay their bills,” he urged.

The Minister also encouraged people with outstanding water bills to make use of the current amnesty programme, which is set to end in May.

“Since January of this year, we have removed close to $700 million from the backs of persons who couldn’t pay their water bill, through that amnesty,” he noted,

The Government continues to pursue projects in line with Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.