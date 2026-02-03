Several Activities for Restorative Justice Week 2026

The Restorative Justice Branch (RJ) of the Social Justice Division in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is celebrating its 17th Restorative Justice Week from February 1 to 6, with a range of activities.

RJ Week is designed to raise public awareness and highlight the impact of restorative justice across Jamaica.

Acting Director of the Restorative Justice Branch, Sheron Betancourt, explained to JIS News that the focus of the week is to deepen public understanding of the alternative justice process.

“We know it’s a new way of looking at justice and a lot of persons may not be so aware that this alternate form of justice is available for them,” she said.

She noted that restorative justice brings together all parties affected by an incident or parties with the aim of reaching an amicable agreement and mending any damage to relationships.

“We bring together the victim, the offender, the community, all persons together in a circle where we can allow the parties to come to an agreement, and this is through a trained Facilitator who will guide the process. It’s a safe space for persons to express how they feel and how a crime has impacted them,” Mrs. Betancourt pointed out.

The week of activities began on Sunday, February 1, with a church service at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Kingston.

“On Tuesday (February 3), we will be having a graduation for persons from the communities who have given of their time to become facilitators to guide this process.” she said.

Activities for RJ Week continue on Wednesday (February 4) with a public engagement event at Emancipation Park in Kingston, dubbed ‘Justice in the Park’.

“We will collaborate with other stakeholders. They will have their booth [and] they will be providing information services, and we will be storming the park, meeting one-on-one with persons, exposing and telling [them] what restorative justice is – this alternate form of justice that can help them – and to let them know that it is free of cost,” said Mrs. Betancourt.

The Justice in the Park event will run from midday until 800 p.m. and will end with a musical showcase.

“Between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. we will be having a Peace Concert with some of the favourite artistes. They will be able to, for two hours, sing some peace songs and have a good time after we have the fair with the stakeholders,” Mrs. Betancourt noted.

On Thursday (February 5), the Ministry will turn its attention to supporting young people by providing therapeutic services to students through a collaboration with the Victim Services Branch.

“Two schools will be selected where the students have experienced trauma, and Victim Services will lean on the therapeutic interventions that they provide to these students,” Mrs. Betancourt highlighted.

Restorative Justice Week 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 6), with islandwide community engagement activities, titled ‘Pon Di Corner’.

“Participants will come out of the offices, go into the communities and speak with persons to sensitise them about restorative justice,” Mrs. Betancourt said.