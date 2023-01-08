Advertisement
Seven Judges Sworn in to Higher Office

January 8, 2023
Governor -General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, addresses the swearing-in ceremony for seven judges to serve in higher office, at King’s House, today (January 6).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), with (from left) newly appointed Puisne Judges Althea Jarrett and Annmarie Lawrence-Grainger; Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes; and Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica National (JN) Group, Earl Jarrett. Occasion was the swearing-in ceremony for seven members of the judiciary to serve in higher office, today (January 6), at King’s House.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (seated, centre); Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes (seated, left) and President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Patrick Brooks (seated, right), with members of the judiciary who were appointed to higher office at a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House, today (January 6). Displaying their Instruments of Office are (from left) Justices Sherna Reid, Carla Thomas, Dale Staple, Annmarie Lawrence-Grainger, Althea Jarrett, Stephany Orr, and Opal Smith.
