Seven Finalists to Vie for Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen Crown

Seven finalists who will vie for the crown of Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen 2026 were officially sashed during a ceremony held at Whispering Bamboo Cove, in Morant Bay, on Tuesday, May 19.

The contestants are Tammoie Graham – Miss JNR Cousins Unique Tours and More; Nadaja Francis – Miss Rowe’s Family Pharmacy; Etana Williams – Miss Mike’s Water Store; Shanique Crichton – Miss Baypoint Medical Laboratory; Shania Wilson – Miss Supermed Lloyds Pharmacy; Ronesha Thompson – Miss Pow Protection & Security Services; and Abbiona Walker – Miss Bryford Rentals.

Speaking with JIS News, Parish Manager at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) St. Thomas Parish Office, Pamella Rodney, said the coronation show, scheduled for Colonel Cove on June 6, will feature an exciting blend of entertainment and culture.

“This is going to be a very entertaining evening where the young ladies will showcase what they have been learning for the past six weeks,” she said.

“It’s going to be an entertaining evening [filled] with entertainment and culture and so we’re asking everybody to just come out and support the young ladies [who are] our young cultural ambassadors,” Ms. Rodney added.

She noted that the contestants have shown improvement throughout the training process and encouraged them to apply the lessons learnt as they prepare for the competition.

“We have seen, so far, improvement in walk and poise, general knowledge, and so we know that they will be more impactful to their community and so I’m encouraging them just to absorb what they learn in training and to make the best of it,” Ms. Rodney said.

The contestants are expected to showcase their cultural awareness, poise, community involvement and talent for a chance to represent the parish at the national level.

The winner of Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen 2026 will go on to compete for the national title at the National Coronation alongside the other 12 parish queens crowned during the islandwide coronation events.