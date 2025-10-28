Service disrupted at Black River Hospital: Emergency protocols activated

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Tuesday, October 28, 2025: Health service delivery at the Black River Hospital has been disrupted due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Melissa.

The facility’s administrative block has sustained significant damage, and power supply to some areas has been affected. In response, emergency protocols have been activated, with some patients relocated earlier as a precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is actively coordinating with the Southern Regional Health Authority and parish emergency services to stabilise operations.

Despite the disruption, members of the health team are working tirelessly to ensure the continued care and safety of all patients, with efforts underway to restore full functionality.

For further information, please contact the Health Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).