Administrative Activities September 1, Schools Closed September 2 and 3

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MoESYI) wishes to announce further adjustments to the start of the 2025/2026 academic year.

Following extensive consultations with key education stakeholders, including the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA), Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (JAPSS), the National Parent Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), and the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), it was agreed that the school year should begin as planned in order to avoid any extension of the school year.

Under the revised schedule:

•Monday, September 1, 2025 – Schools reopen as scheduled for orientation and other administrative activities. Students who do not require orientation will not be asked to attend school on Monday, September 1.

•Tuesday, September 2, 2025 and Wednesday, September 3, 2025 – All schools closed.

•September 4-5, 2025 – Schools resume orientation and other administrative activities using modalities determined by school leaders, as guided by local circumstances.

•Monday, September 8, 2025 – Full resumption of all schools.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. The Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said, “We recognise the importance of preserving the integrity of the school calendar and our children’s education. This decision reflects the strong consensus among education stakeholders that the school year should not be extended, while still accommodating the democratic process.”

Minister Morris Dixon further commented: “Education is the foundation of our nation’s future, and we all know that every day in the classroom matters. By starting the academic year on schedule, we ensure our students have the full benefit of the school year, while balancing the need for schools to support key national activities such as the General Elections. This unique arrangement allows us to protect valuable instructional time, maintain stability for parents and students, provide flexibility to our school leaders to act and honour our commitment to delivering quality education without compromise.”

The National Parent Teacher Association welcomes the adjustments. “Parents across Jamaica welcome this decision. We understand the importance of our children returning to school on time, and we appreciate the Ministry’s efforts to safeguard the academic calendar. This approach strikes the right balance between supporting our country’s democratic processes and prioritising our children’s education. I encourage parents to closely follow their schools during the election week to ensure a smooth transition and to make the most of every opportunity.” — Mr. Stewart Jacobs, President of the National Parent Teachers’ Association

President of the Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association, Mrs Tamar McKenzie, also supports the decision. Mrs McKenzie said, “Independent schools are fully aligned with the Ministry’s decision to keep the start of the academic year on schedule. Our priority is to ensure continuity in teaching and learning, and this arrangement allows us to do so without having to adjust the end-of-year timelines. We believe this is a sensible, well-balanced approach that minimises disruption for students, teachers, and parents, while allowing schools to fulfil their civic role in the General Elections.”

School administrators have been urged to manage the transition smoothly and to communicate any challenges to their respective Regional Office.

Minister Morris Dixon further added, “I want to take this opportunity to encourage all principals and school leaders to remain vigilant during this period and to make decisions that are in the best interest of your students, staff, and the wider school community. You are empowered to assess your local circumstances and to determine the safest and most effective teaching and learning arrangements for your schools. Your leadership is critical to ensuring that the start of the academic year remains smooth, productive, and focused on student success.”

The Ministry of Education is committed to working closely with schools, parents, and all education stakeholders to ensure a seamless start to the academic year.