Seniors Treated to Day of Fun, Wellness, Fellowship

Scores of senior citizens enjoyed a day of movement, wellness, fun and fellowship as the Ministry of Health & Wellness staged a Park Walker and Ageing Fair on Thursday (Sept. 10) at Emancipation Park in New Kingston.

The day’s activities, which were supported by the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), included walks in the park, physical fitness sessions, free health checks and wellness services, and food sampling and demonstration of healthy meal preparations.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., were on hand to engage with the seniors and share in the various happenings.

Dr. Tufton, who addressed the gathering, encouraged the senior citizens to embrace active and healthy lifestyles to promote wellness and longevity, and to stay connected to their communities.

He urged them to eat wholesome, fresh local produce, and limit sugary beverages.

“We are in the golden years of our lives and we must enjoy it. People who live to age 93 have more water than sugary drinks. That is the lesson,” he said.

In an interactive session with the seniors, where the Minister asked them to share their secrets to a long and healthy life, most of them indicated that they prioritise healthy eating, live well with others and worship God.

Claire Reid, an amputee from Denham Town, Kingston, who was celebrating her 78th birthday on Thursday, said: “I eat right, sleep good, live good, and praise God.”

Linette Johnson Clarke, who is 95 years old, told Dr. Tufton that her recipe for a long life was to show love to others and practise a healthy lifestyle.

“Love each other, live right and [eat] a lot of vegetables and water. I love all vegetables,” she said.

The Park Walker and Ageing Fair was part of activities marking Senior Citizens’ Month 2026, which is being observed from September 1 to October 8 under the theme: ‘Honouring a Golden Legacy, Shaping a Bold Future’.

The event was in keeping with ongoing Government initiatives aimed at strengthening care, safety, and social support systems for Jamaica’s ageing population.

Data from the Ministry of Health & Wellness indicate that approximately 17 per cent of Jamaica’s population was 60 years or older in 2025, representing a 12 per cent increase from previous years.

Twenty-five per cent of the population is expected to be 60 years or older by 2050.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the NCSC.