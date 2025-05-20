Seniors Celebrated on National Centenarians’ Day

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, on Tuesday (May 20), celebrated the legacies of 492 seniors across the island and within the diaspora in recognition of National Centenarians’ Day, observed annually on May 20.

The names of the honourees, which are maintained in a database managed by the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), were published in the nation’s newspapers.

Representatives of the Ministry and Council also visited select seniors from each parish, presenting them with tokens in recognition of their contributions.

In St. Andrew, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., joined the team visiting centenarians Loris Clarke and Mollie Berkley.

Ms. Clarke marked her 100th birthday on February 8, while Mrs. Berkley, originally from Grenada and a Jamaica resident since 1967, celebrated her 101st birthday on May 1.

Mr. Charles presented both women with gift baskets and personalised cards, extending his warm wishes for a Happy Centenarians’ Day.

He acknowledged that, by virtue of their ages, the women have witnessed great milestones in Jamaica’s history, emphasising that their lives are an integral part of the nation’s story.

Minister Charles expressed his gratitude to Ms. Clarke, a former civil servant who dedicated 25 years to the Jamaican High Commission in the United Kingdom after serving at the Morant Bay Court, acknowledging her invaluable service to the nation.

Meanwhile, in discussions with Mrs. Berkley and her relative, former University of the West Indies lecturer, Hermione McKenzie, who occasionally stays with her elder relative, the Minister emphasised the importance of elderly citizens having companionship and family support.

“It is one of the more significant, not spoken about as much, issues – loneliness… and it can impact any age,” Mr. Charles pointed out.

He added: “It is not just about seniors; generally we need to get up and get out. Where we can carpool, we carpool; where we can ‘housepool’, we ‘housepool’, as much as possible. So, I am glad that you (seniors) are doing that.”

The Minister’s visits to Ms. Clarke and Mrs. Berkley were part of a series of islandwide engagements this month to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens.

On Wednesday, May 14, Mr. Charles visited 108-year-old Iris Duffus, Jamaica’s oldest living centenarian, at her home in Frazer’s Content, St. Catherine.

National Centenarians’ Day was first celebrated in 1999 as part of Jamaica’s recognition of the United Nations’ International Year of Older Persons.

It commemorates the establishment of the NCSC and is dedicated to honouring Jamaicans who are 100 years or older, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to national development.