Senior Judge Urges Motorist to Educate Themselves About Traffic Laws

Motorists are being urged to educate themselves about the laws governing the use of the nation’s roads, which will lead them to making better choices.

Senior Judge of the Corporate Area Traffic Court, Her Honour Mitsy Beaumont-Daley, made the call while addressing a recent traffic symposium at the St. Mary Parish Court.

She noted that several persons who come before the Court are unaware of the traffic laws.

“I’ve seen [it] so many times in the traffic court. A number of persons… indicate that they have no knowledge of what the law says,” she pointed out, requiring the judges to go through the legislation so that persons can be in an informed position to make their plea.

“Now, while we do that, it is important that you have that personal responsibility to empower yourself to know exactly what it is that is in the Road Traffic Act, the Transport Authority Act [and] the Road Traffic Regulations, so that if you are ticketed, summoned [or] charged by the police, you can say in no uncertain terms, ‘I am guilty or I am not guilty of the offence’ and you are in a position to defend yourself accordingly,” the Senior Judge advised.

Among the common misunderstood offences that bring drivers before the courts is the incorrect use of fog lamps.

“Persons would have been ticketed for the fog lamps being on and they would come to court from time to time saying, ‘but judge it’s automatic; it comes with the car’. I think a lot of persons have been mixing up the daytime running light with the fog lamps – they are very different,” the Senior Judge pointed out.

She noted that the law recognises fog lamps and certain conditions that need to exist when they are being used.

“If the conditions are not in existence, then it means that you can be ticketed for same,” she said.

The use of electronic communication devices while driving is another area where motorists need to be educated.

The Senior Judge clarified that once the driver is using the device in hands-free mode, he/she is not committing an offence.

“So, you have to look at the legislation and see what hands-free mode is because it is defined,” she said.

The Judge noted that knowledge of the law is a crucial component in making better choices where road use is concerned.

“When you understand the penalties, you will avoid consequences. When you appreciate the reasons as to why rules exist, compliance will now become a matter of wisdom and respect for the lives of others, rather than one of fear of punishment,” she pointed out.

She warned that the Court will be firm in applying the traffic law for unlawful use of the road.

“Yes, it will be fair, but it will be firm and it will not hesitate to impose the penalties. Remember that driving is a privilege, it’s not a right and if that privilege is abused, it can be taken away,” the Senior Judge said.