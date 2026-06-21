Senior Entrepreneurship Programme Empowering Older Citizens

To alleviate the dependence of seniors on their children, church or community and spur economic empowerment amongst these older adults, is the focus behind a new initiative dubbed the Senior Entrepreneurship Programme.

Through the Programme, adults aged 60 and over are being equipped with entrepreneurial skills and resources to create high-quality Jamaican crafts for income generation.

The islandwide training is spearheaded by Golden Designs with funding by the Digicel Foundation and targets 200 older adults across the parishes of St. Thomas, Manchester, St. James, Kingston and St. Andrew.

In an interview with JIS News, Founder of Golden Designs, Shelly-Ann Thompson, explains that the programme collaborates with senior citizen clubs, non-government organizations, churches, and other impactful entities within the parishes to garner participants in the programme.

Currently, the programme is underway in St. Thomas with crochet and macrame lessons at the Grand Begonia Beach Hotel in Lyssons to take place over four Thursdays – June 18, June 25, July 2 and July 16.

This is the second training in the series and follows the first instalment which took place in Kingston and St. Andrew in April.

Ms. Thompson reveals that the project will offer seniors training in craftsmanship, business management, and global market access, in a bid to enable them to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs.

Participants will also benefit from one year of structured business coaching, covering areas such as sourcing raw materials, customer acquisition, pricing strategies, and managing small enterprises.

“The programme provides training in traditional art forms such as crochet, macramé, and raffia as well as digital literacy. It addresses the main issue of ‘old age poverty’ and depression among the older population (as well as) financial vulnerability and social isolation of senior citizens in Jamaica,” Ms. Thompson says.

She bemoaned the challenges facing some senior citizens such as economic hardship due to limited or no pension benefits, rising healthcare costs, and a lack of opportunities to generate income.

“Retirement also often leads to a loss of purpose and engagement, contributing to mental and emotional distress,” Ms. Thompson states.

She adds that crochet and macrame are traditional skills that many seniors are already familiar with but may not have received actual lessons.

“These art skills have been scientifically proven to build brain muscle memory, coordination, and develop social connectedness which are important elements for seniors,” the Founder states.

The sessions in St. Thomas are from 10:00a.m to 3:00p.m. and participants are being asked to bring a contribution of $6,000. Refreshments will be provided.

To register, persons can email their name, age and phone number to info@goldendesigns.org.

Golden Designs also operates other initiatives for active ageing including Art Class for Seniors, Digital Literacy Workshops, Creative Ageing Coaching and Consultancy, and the Caregivers Masterclass.

The Senior Entrepreneurship Programme is supported by Regardless (The Manley Centre), the Grand Begonia Hotel and the National Bakery.