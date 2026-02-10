Senior Clinical Psychologist Encourages Healthy Co-Parenting

Senior Clinical Psychologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Georgia Rose, is encouraging separated parents to prioritise the well-being of their children by supporting healthy relationships with both parents, even when personal conflicts remain unresolved.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Ms. Rose explained that separation can be emotionally complex and often requires parents to manage difficult feelings, while keeping their children’s needs at the forefront.

“What we’re asking of the adults, the parents, is to challenge themselves… to recognise the feelings that are related to the individual as a partner, versus the feelings related to the individual as a parent,” she stated.

Ms. Rose noted that this distinction can be particularly difficult for parents who carry the majority of the financial, emotional and caregiving responsibilities, especially when the other parent plays a limited role.

Despite these challenges, she emphasised that children benefit when parents act with maturity and focus on what is best for the child.

“It serves the children best when the adults are able to act in a space of growth and maturity… . I might despise the mother of my children or the father of my children, but my child has the freedom to love their parents,” Ms. Rose said.

She pointed out that children often respond positively to the presence of a parent, even when that parent is inconsistent, because they naturally long for connection.

“You have to recognise that for the child, it is just a longing for the presence of both parents. The child doesn’t sit down and do any calculations,” she noted.

Ms. Rose acknowledged that parents who shoulder the greater burden of parenting may feel hurt, angry or underappreciated, which can sometimes lead to tension or attempts to restrict contact between children and the other parent.

However, she cautioned that children often develop their own understanding of relationships as they grow older.

“Most children, as time passes, are able to make an honest assessment of what their relationship was like with their parents,” she said.

Ms. Rose underscored that parents must carefully consider what is truly in the child’s best interest, even when doing so is emotionally difficult.

She also encouraged parents to recognise that it is possible to hold conflicting emotions while still supporting their child’s well-being.

“You can dislike the person as a partner but respect their right to have a relationship with their child,” Ms. Rose said.

The psychologist added that maintaining openness to healthy relationships helps ensure children do not feel caught in the middle of adult conflicts and allows them to form their own understanding of each parent over time.