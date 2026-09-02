Senior Citizens’ Month Being Observed from September 1 to October 8

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), is commemorating Senior Citizens’ Month 2026 from September 1 to October 8 under the theme ‘Honouring a Golden Legacy, Shaping a Bold Future’.

This year’s observance carries added significance as the NCSC marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of dedicated service, advocacy and support for Jamaica’s senior citizens.

The official launch took place at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (September 2), setting the stage for a programme of activities designed to honour, empower and engage senior citizens across Jamaica.

Among the highlights is the highly anticipated National Senior Spelling Bee Competition on September 3, followed by the National Church Service at Ocho Rios Baptist Church in St. Ann on Sunday, September 6.

On Thursday, September 10, the NCSC will host its Park Walk and Ageing Fair at Emancipation Park, while the Accountant General’s Department/NCSC Pensioners’ Forum is slated for September 16 at the Council’s headquarters at 11 West Kings House Road.

Blending tradition with innovation, the calendar of activities includes cultural and recreational events such as ‘Lyming on the Verandah’ in Clarendon on September 20 and the Senior Citizens’

All-White Party at the Greater Portmore (100-Man) Police Station Quadrangle on September 25.

In observance of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, the NCSC will host a sensitisation session with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The Seniors Open Market will be held on September 24 at the Council’s headquarters, 11 West Kings House Road, Kingston, with members of the public being encouraged to attend and support the initiative.

National Grandparents’ Day, observed on September 27, will be marked with the staging of the Senior 3K Purple Run/Walk at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The observance also underscores the Council’s commitment to empowering senior citizens with modern skills, highlighted by the Digital Literacy Graduation at HEART/NSTA Trust Stony Hill on October 1, in recognition of the International Day of Older Persons.

The month-long celebrations will culminate with the Region 3 Awards Ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Thursday, October 8, honouring the outstanding contributions of senior citizens.

Members of the public are being encouraged to participate in the planned activities and join in celebrating Jamaica’s senior citizens, whose wisdom, resilience and contributions continue to enrich communities and inspire future generations.