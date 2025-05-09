Senior Citizens Excel in Digital Literacy Course

Thirty-seven senior citizens, aged 62 to 89 years old, have obtained City & Guilds qualifications after excelling in a digital literacy programme.

The Introduction to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Proficiency course was conducted over an eight-week period by the HEART/NSTA Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).

Participants were engaged in six structured modules focused on computer hardware, computer software, understanding basic operations, directories and file management, understanding the Internet and online communication and networking.

Eight seniors, who emerged as the top performers in the course, were rewarded with laptops by the Universal Service Fund (USF) on Friday (May 9).

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who handed over the devices during a ceremony at the NCSC offices in Kingston, said the success of the seniors in the course is proof that people are never too old to learn.

“I think it is going to inspire several other senior citizens across the country, not just to get involved in computer or digital literacy but just to get up and to push past the barriers,” he noted.

He added that the Ministry is working to make the programme available to a wider pool of senior citizens islandwide.

“We have a lot of plans for our senior citizens. I’m hoping that we can continue… to provide the space and the leadership that is needed to really get these things going. I think that we should have more of these programmes, not just in digital literacy but everything…. across the country, outside of Kingston,” he opined.

In her remarks, Deputy Managing Director in the National Training & Programmes Division at the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin, explained that the programme equipped the seniors with essential digital skills, introducing them to basic computer operations, internet usage, and the effective use of mobile devices.

“Our participants also gained practical knowledge in troubleshooting common technology issues and using digital tools to enhance daily living and personal connectivity,” she shared.

Dr. McLaughlin informed that a second cohort of participants began their programme orientation on May 8 and are scheduled to begin the digital literacy course on Wednesday, May 14.

She noted, further, that HEART has established a local level partnership with the St. Mary-arm of the NCSC and will be expanding the digital literacy course to that region.

The Deputy Managing Director said training for the St. Mary participants is expected to commence in June.

“As we at the Trust continue to expand this programme across the six regions of the country, our hope is to impact an even greater number of senior citizens, ensuring that no one is left behind in our increasingly digital society. Moreover, we envision a ripple effect where those trained become mentors to their peers, spreading digital confidence and connectivity throughout their communities,” she emphasised.

Dr. McLaughlin added that the HEART NSTA Trust remains committed to collaborating with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to empower seniors.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, noted that the devices gifted to the outstanding seniors are tools of empowerment that will help them bridge the digital divide.

“They will do this by offering opportunities to connect with loved ones, to access vital services, to pursue lifelong learning, and to engage meaningfully in the modern world. Technology should never be a barrier; it should be a bridge – a bridge to inclusion, a bridge to independence, and a bridge to dignity,” he emphasised.

The USF CEO committed to providing digital devices for the other remaining graduates of the digital literacy programme.