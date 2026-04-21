Senators Hopeful Jury Stipend Increase Will Strengthen Participation

Members of the Senate have expressed the hope that the increase in juror stipends, enacted through the Jury (Amendment) Act, 2026, will enhance citizens’ willingness to serve and thereby strengthen the delivery of justice.

The legislation, which raises the daily stipend for empanelled jurors from $2,000 to $6,000 and establishes a stipend of $2,000 for individuals summoned but not empanelled, was approved by the Upper House on April 17.

In his contribution to the debate, Government Senator, Abka Fitz-Henley, welcomed the increase and urged Jamaicans to make themselves available for jury duty.

He emphasised that the increase in the stipend is intended to make critical services within the justice system more attractive to those called upon to participate.

Senator Fitz-Henley added that the amendment should not be viewed in isolation but rather as part of ‘The Justice Plan’, which aims to transform the justice system to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

Colleague Government Senator, Rose Bennett Cooper, noted that the increased stipend, equivalent to US$40, aligns with compensation offered in other jurisdictions.

“The Federal system in the United States provides about US$50 per day, and in Canada the structure differs by Province but in British Columbia, it begins at Can$20 per day and increases if the trial exceeds 10 days. In the United Kingdom, compensation can reach up to £64.95 per day for loss of earnings and increases after 10 days,” she informed.

Senator Bennett Cooper stated that the amendment sends a clear message to Jamaicans that their time, service, and role in the justice system are valued.

Meanwhile, Senator Christian Tavares-Finson argued that sustained investment in jury compensation is critical.

“By improving compensation and support, we broaden participation, strengthen impartiality, and reinforce the integrity of outcomes in our most serious cases,” he emphasised.

Senator Tavares-Finson said reforms such as the Jury (Amendment) Act contribute to fostering national cohesion and enhancing public safety.

In his remarks, Senator Charles Sinclair stated that the increase reflects the Government’s broader commitment to raising compensation across various sectors.

“I commend the Minister [of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck] on this Bill to increase the stipend to jurors. This will go a far way in lessening the burden they face when they must fulfil their civic duty as a juror,” he said.

The Amendment received full support from Opposition members, including Senator Dr. Maziki Thame, who commended Jamaicans for answering the call to serve on juries when summoned.

“Jury service represents an ideal of citizen participation – an honourable responsibility to assume,” she affirmed.

Dr. Thame stated that the Opposition was pleased to support the improved provisions for those who serve, to bring democracy to the justice system.