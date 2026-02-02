Senator Morgan Proposes Security Forces Day

Government Senator Marlon Morgan has given notice of his intention to move a private member’s motion aimed at recognising members of the security forces for their service to the nation.

The proposal is for the Wednesday preceding Father’s Day in June designated as Security Forces Day.

“And, whereas it is of critical importance that the people of Jamaica affirm our security forces, pay homage to their tremendous personal and collective sacrifice, and boost their morale by tangibly celebrating them, be it resolved, Mr. President, that Jamaica fosters a culture of respect and solidarity by declaring and observing the Wednesday preceding Father’s Day in June of each year as Security Forces Day, not dissimilar to Teacher’s Day, which is observed in May of each year on the Wednesday preceding Mother’s Day,” Senator Morgan said in the Senate on Friday (January 30).

He said that the annual observance would be a fitting and long-overdue way of demonstrably affirming, honoring, and celebrating the hard-working men and women serving in our security forces.

Senator Morgan, who is Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, pointed out that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) play a critical role in preserving the country’s territorial integrity, maintaining law and order, and fostering a safer, more peaceful society, oftentimes making considerable personal sacrifice.

He noted that the JCF, in particular, has been undergoing considerable institutional reform and transformation, certainly over the past decade.

The transformation in capacity-building, training, investigative capabilities, technology integration, accountability, and respect for human rights, has caused the security forces to be elevated in the estimation of right-thinking members of the Jamaican society.

“So much so that they now enjoy considerable public approval and positive sentiment compared to a past dispensation,” Senator Morgan said.

He noted that the Jamaican people have been reaping the dividends of the considerable policy, financial, and legislative investments that have been made and continue to be made by the Government in terms of a vastly improved national security architecture with the resultant enhancement in citizen safety and security.

“And whereas we acknowledge the incontrovertible positive results the security forces in partnership with the citizenry of Jamaica have brought about as manifest in the eight per cent reduction in murders in 2023, the 19 per cent reduction in murders in 2024, and the massive 43 per cent reduction in murders in 2025, it is of critical importance that the people of Jamaica affirm the security forces, pay homage to their tremendous personal and collective sacrifice and boost their morale by tangibly celebrating them,” he said.