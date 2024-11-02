| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
National Honour & Award – October 2024

Senator Johnson Smith address College Fair at Immaculate High School (PHOTOS)

November 2, 2024
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
Share
Senator Johnson Smith address College Fair at Immaculate High School (PHOTOS)
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), shows off the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS)-branded gift she received after addressing students at a college fair held on the school grounds in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31). Sharing the moment (from left) are Upper School vice principal, Andrea Hitchener; Grade Coordinator, Kadesha Croney; and student, Rihanna Persaud.

The Full Story

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addresses students at a college fair held on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31).

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith converses with Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) students Shanae Griffiths (centre) and Rihanna Persaud at a college fair held at the school’s campus in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31).
Last Updated: November 2, 2024

More From: 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
PHOTOS: A Touch of France 2024 Launch
By: , Oct 31, 2024
Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy Officially Launched
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 30, 2024
Industry Minister Congratulates Grenadian Lab
By: Sherika Williams, Oct 29, 2024
Skip to content