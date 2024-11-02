Senator Johnson Smith address College Fair at Immaculate High School (PHOTOS)

Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), shows off the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS)-branded gift she received after addressing students at a college fair held on the school grounds in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31). Sharing the moment (from left) are Upper School vice principal, Andrea Hitchener; Grade Coordinator, Kadesha Croney; and student, Rihanna Persaud.