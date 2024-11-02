Senator Johnson Smith address College Fair at Immaculate High School (PHOTOS) November 2, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), shows off the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS)-branded gift she received after addressing students at a college fair held on the school grounds in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31). Sharing the moment (from left) are Upper School vice principal, Andrea Hitchener; Grade Coordinator, Kadesha Croney; and student, Rihanna Persaud. The Full Story Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addresses students at a college fair held on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31). Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith converses with Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) students Shanae Griffiths (centre) and Rihanna Persaud at a college fair held at the school’s campus in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 31).