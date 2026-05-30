Senator Hill Welcomes Young Entrepreneurship Day

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill has hailed the Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) Young Entrepreneurship Day as a model for building Jamaica’s economic future.

Senator Hill stated that Jamaica needs more programmes that can help develop the spirit of entrepreneurship within the youth.

“What you have built here is an incubator that creates stuff and will grow stuff. I urge every school across Jamaica to adopt this model. We need more spaces where young people and especially young women can make prototypes, do pitches, pivots, learn and keep improving,” he said.

The Young Entrepreneurship Day event was held at the school in Kingston on Friday (May 29).

Senator Hill noted that the exercise has the potential to shape future business leaders, while commending the student entrepreneurs for their commitment to executing their various ventures.

“A few of you will start a business that will grow into success. Many of you are going to start a business and it won’t be the first one that you start nor the only one. You may have to start two or three before you get the measurement right, so start now,” he stated.

“We’re living in one of the most extraordinary moments in economic history. The barriers that once separated large corporations from small ones, are falling. All you need is a smartphone and a smart brain,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that artificial intelligence and data technologies are changing the social and economic playing field, adding that the tools that once required millions of dollars and capital are now available to anyone with a smartphone, internet connection and an innovative idea.

He also urged the students who are not business minded to also pursue their passions in other fields.

In the meantime, Senator Hill advised the students of the importance of discipline, noting that it is an essential skill for achieving success in life.

“If you do not inject that discipline in your arrangements from you are here, you’re not going to be nearly as successful as you have to be. You’re going to see a lot of people who have great talent, good strategy, but no discipline to follow it through,” he stated.

Young Entrepreneurship Day was held under the theme ‘Turning Passion into Possibilities’.

It was designed to provide students with practical exposure to entrepreneurship by allowing them to conceptualize, market, and manage their own business ventures in a real-world environment.