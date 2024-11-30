Senator Hill Attends Honey Bun Foundation Advisory Committee’s Cocktail Reception (PHOTOS) November 30, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right) is presented with a gift basket by Founder, Honey Bun Foundation, Michelle Chong, at a cocktail reception hosted by the Foundation’s Advisory Committee at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on November 28. The Full Story Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), shares in conversation with Founder, Honey Bun Foundation, Michelle Chong (centre) and Advisor, Honey Bun Foundation, Sydney Thwaites, at a cocktail reception hosted by the Foundation’s Advisory Committee at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on November 28. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right), shares a moment with (from left), Advisor, Honey Bun Foundation, Sydney Thwaites; Foundation Chairman, Herbert Chong; and Founder, Michelle Chong. Occasion was a cocktail reception hosted by the Foundation’s Advisory Committee at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on November 28.