Senator Duncan Among List to Be Honoured on October 20

Senator Keith Duncan, CD, will be among the list of recipients who will be honoured at the 2025 National Honours and Awards Ceremony, on National Heroes’ Day, Monday, October 20.

He will be awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ), for exceptional service in the field of finance, business and social development. Senator Duncan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JMMB Group Jamaica.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at King’s House, beginning at 9:00 a.m., and is preceded by ‘Salute to the Heroes’ – the laying of floral tributes by Officials of State and Government at the monuments honouring our seven National Heroes at National Heroes Park.

Other OJ awardees are Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, CD, MP, for exceptional contribution to public service in the areas of Local Government and Community Development and representational politics; and Mrs. Marlene Jennifer Street-Forrest, CD, JP, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, for exceptional service in the field of Capital Market development.

Thirty-six persons will be conferred with the Order of Distinction (in the rank of Commander [CD], 44 in the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer [OD], one civilian to receive the Badge for Gallantry {BH(G)}, 28 the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service {BH(M)}, and 30 the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

The Medal of Honour for Gallantry will be awarded to two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). They are Constable Ramone Faith Henry and Constable Tyrone Antonio Stephenson.

This honour is awarded to members of the uniformed services for acts of gallantry, heroism, or extraordinary courage in perilous situations.

Several members of the uniformed groups will be awarded with the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service – eight from the Jamaica Defence Force, 25 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, 25 from the Department of Correctional Service, and 25 from the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

The ceremony, to be presided over by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will be streamed live on the JIS’s website at www.jis.gov.jm.

Guests attending the function should be seated by 8:30 a.m.

A total of 227 Jamaicans will be honoured for their contributions to national development.

Under the National Honours and Awards Act, promulgated on July 18, 1969, provision is made for those outstanding Jamaicans to be conferred with one of the honours of the Orders of the six Societies of Honour.

The six honours are Order of National Hero, Order of the Nation, Order of Excellence, Order of Merit, Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction. There is also the Medal or Badge of Honour, which recognises gallantry and meritorious service.