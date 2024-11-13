Senator Calls For Skills Gap Assessment Of Workforce

Government Senator, Kavan Gayle, is calling for a skills gap assessment of the domestic workforce, to identify the specific competencies that are in demand across industries.

He made the suggestion while outlining several policy recommendations that can be undertaken regarding the introduction of overseas workers to support the local labour force, during the 2024/25 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate recently.

“Before considering an increase in overseas labour, conduct a comprehensive assessment of the skills gap in the domestic workforce,” he said.

Senator Gayle pointed out that this assessment should involve collaboration among government agencies, trade unions, industry associations and educational institutions.

“Addressing the concerns raised by employers in Jamaica regarding the potential influx of overseas workers to support the labour force, amidst economic growth, is a complex issue that requires a balanced approach. As a trade unionist, my perspective on prioritising the upskilling and well-being of the local workforce is crucial,” Senator Gayle maintained.

Additionally, he said investment in education and training programmes is critical to address the identified skills gap.

“This can involve vocational training, apprenticeship schemes, and partnerships with educational institutions to ensure that the local workforce is adequately prepared for the jobs in demand,” Senator Gayle emphasised.

He further cited improved wages and working conditions as essential for attracting and retaining local talent.

“Collaborate with labour unions and employers to negotiate fair wage agreements and improve workplace conditions. This not only benefits the local workforce, but also enhances the country’s attractiveness to overseas workers,” he added.

The Senator also called for the review and update of labour market regulations to ensure they protect the rights of local and overseas workers.

“This includes addressing issues like fair employment contracts, safety standards, and legal protections for all workers and ensure the transfer of knowledge,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, Senator Gayle said since the removal of tuition fees for training up to Level Four at the HEART/NSTA Trust, more individuals, aged 17 and older, have gained access to skills-building opportunities that prepare them for meaningful jobs.

“In line with this, the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme, launched in 2023, has successfully placed around 450 young people in public and private sector on-the-job training positions, equipping them with essential skills and social mobility documents,” he added.

Senator Gayle noted that with the second cohort of the LIFT programme set to begin in early 2025, the Trust remains committed to adapting its programmes to meet the evolving labour market demands.

He said HEART continues to recognise the impact of technology on modern work and has introduced labour market-driven programmes in areas such as geometrics, geospatial services, social media management, renewable energy, mobile application development, mechatronics, entrepreneurship, electric/hybrid vehicle repair, digital animation, events planning and mobile robotics.