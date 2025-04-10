Senator Audrey Marks Gets UWI American Foundation Trailblazer Award

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, has been honoured for exceptional contribution to diplomacy, service to the diaspora, and dedication to nation-building.

The former Ambassador to the United States (US) was presented with the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) Trailblazer Award at the Foundation’s 28th annual Legacy Awards Gala in New York City on April 4.

Senior Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Don Christian, who made the presentation, noted the path of exceptional leadership in diplomacy and entrepreneurship carved by Senator Marks, deeply impacting the Jamaican diaspora and setting a benchmark.

“She created history by being Jamaica’s first female Ambassador to the United States (US) and the only individual to have served in this role for two separate terms,” Mr. Christian said.

“Her service is a testament of her dedication to the Jamaican people and her strategic vision. She has brought leadership, energy, purpose, conviction and fun to the diaspora community maintaining high visibility and connection and demonstrating advocacy for so many,” he added.

Mr. Christian pointed out that beyond her diplomatic achievements, Senator Marks has an exemplary record as an entrepreneur and business leader.

She is the recipient of numerous citations and recognition from her peers and various organisations for her pioneering work, entrepreneurial endeavours and commitment.

AFUWI Executive Director, Ann-Marie Grant, said Senator Marks demonstrates “a remarkable commitment to promoting educational growth as a vital driver of national development. Hailing from the rural parish of St. Mary in Jamaica, she deeply understands the aspirations of everyday Jamaicans and their strong desire for economic and social mobility”.

She pointed out that as a distinguished alumna of the UWI, Senator Marks exemplifies the institution’s commitment to academic excellence by nurturing the talents of change agents, leaders and innovators who will ultimately contribute to the productivity and prosperity of their community, country, and the Caribbean region.

Senator Marks, in her remarks, commended the AFUWI for the work it has been doing in supporting students of the University. She expressed gratitude for the honour.

“When a think of my life and the impact of education that brought me forward, the award is great, but the impact is even greater. It is an honour and privilege to be given the Trailblazer Award. We all can make a difference by supporting the Foundation and investing in the next generation; they are the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

Others recognised at the gala were WISYNCO Group Chairman, William Mahfood, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership and Philanthropy; Cedric Gayle, Esq received the Pelican Award as an outstanding University of the West Indies (UWI) alum in the New York Diaspora; and LPL Financials’ Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary, Althea Brown, was presented with the Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award for her contributions to legal and financial advisory services.

In addition, history-making Olympic gold medallist from Dominica, Thea LaFond Gadson, received the Salute to Caribbean Gold Award; and the management and staff of Half Moon Hotel were honoured with the Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Global Hospitality Services.