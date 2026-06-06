Senate Pays Tribute to Late Court of Appeal President, Justice Ian Forte

The Senate, on Friday (June 5), recognised the passing of retired Court of Appeal President and distinguished public servant, Justice Ian Forte, during its sitting at Gordon House.

Leading the tributes, Deputy President, Senator Charles Sinclair, noted that Mr. Forte, who also served as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), had a long and distinguished career in the legal profession and the judiciary, spanning more than 50 years.

“From my recollection, he… tutored at the Norman Manley Law School at a time when I attended. I came under his tutelage, and he has also mentored many young attorneys… many persons in the legal profession,” he said.

Senator Sinclair extended his heartfelt condolences to his widow, Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, as well as to his relatives and friends.

In extending condolences, Leader of Government Business in the Upper House and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, remarked that the legal and judicial fraternity has lost a distinguished and brilliant legal mind.

She joined in extending sympathies to Mrs. Marlene Malahoo Forte, a former Member of the Senate, on the passing of her beloved husband, and also conveyed condolences to the legal fraternity and his wider family.

“We do pray that his soul rests in peace, that light perpetual continue to shine and that, indeed, those he has left behind are comforted by memories during their time of grief,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

In acknowledging the contributions of the late Justice, Opposition Senator, Donna Scott-Mottley, also noted that he had mentored many young professionals within the legal fraternity.

“One of the things that [members of] the legal fraternity have been saying… is how much he mentored them, especially when he was the DPP, giving young people all sorts of opportunities… even to make and prepare submissions for the Privy Council,” she said.

Senator Scott-Mottley further emphasised that Mr. Forte had a profound and lasting influence on students at the law school.

“I want to say, in particular to his widow… how sorry I am. We used to talk a lot about what was happening in our families. So I feel it personally for her, and I extend my condolences, not just on my own behalf, but on behalf of the entire team. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.