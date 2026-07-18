Senate Pays Tribute to Distinguished Jamaicans

Members of the Senate, on Friday (July 17), paid glowing tribute to several distinguished Jamaicans whose meaningful and lasting contributions have helped to shape the nation.

Tributes were paid to late parliamentarians, Professor Oswald Harding, Dean Peart and Arthur Nelson, as well as legendary track and field coach, Stephen Francis.

Leading the tributes, Senate President, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, said Professor Harding served the nation with distinction and honour, noting that his legacy will endure in Parliament, the legal profession, academia, civic life and Jamaica’s cultural landscape.

“He brought distinction to every field in which he served and left an indelible mark on the institutions which he helped to shape,” Senator Tavares-Finson noted.

He noted that Professor Harding’s contribution to Parliament was extraordinary, highlighting his service as President of the Senate over three separate terms: 1980 to 1983, 1983 to 1984, and 2007 to 2011.

Professor Harding also served as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, as well as Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

In addition, he held the positions of Leader of Government Business, and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

“Professor Harding held the distinction of having the longest continuous tenure as a Senator in Jamaica’s history, a testament to the confidence placed in his judgment, leadership, and commitment to democratic governance,” Senator Tavares-Finson said.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Upper House, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, described Professor Harding as a truly distinguished Jamaican.

“Professor Harding belonged to that increasingly rare generation of public servants whose commitment to country transcended office, title and political circumstances. His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Jamaica’s parliamentary and legal history,” she said.

Meanwhile, paying tribute to Stephen Francis, State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Government Senator, Hon. Abka Fitz-Henley, described him as a master of his craft and a legend of the sport, noting that his expertise, leadership and dedication transformed the lives of many Jamaicans.

“For me, his greatest contribution to Jamaica is how his work, his unique expertise and his dedication to seeing his mentees being the best they can be, was able to consistently lift the Jamaican psyche and bring an outpouring of happiness to the nation which, from time to time, encounters somber moments,” he said.

Senator Fitz-Henley also hailed Mr. Francis, co-founder of the Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track and Field Club, noting that under his leadership, the organisation has made an outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s track and field success.

He pointed out that athletes trained by the club have secured more than 110 medals for Jamaica at major international championships, including over 37 Olympic and 75 World Athletics Championships medals.

Opposition Senator, Lambert Brown, said Mr. Francis’ life and work were defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to helping Jamaicans realise their full potential.

“He showed that it could be done. That’s a lesson that we need to take from him… he was a genius. He was undoubtedly a success… and let us proclaim it from this Senate… he was one of the world’s, not only Jamaica’s, the world’s greatest track and field coach of all times,” Senator Brown stated.

In remembering former parliamentarian, Dean Peart, Opposition Senator, Professor Floyd Morris, said he rendered selfless service to Jamaica throughout his distinguished career in public life.

He noted that Mr. Peart came from a family with a longstanding tradition of public service, highlighting the tremendous contributions made by the family, dating back to his father, Ernest Peart.

“‘Deanie’ was a genuine human being. He started out as councillor in 1986 and eventually became the Mayor of Mandeville and because of the nature of the representation that he offered in the parish council division, he ran as the member of parliament candidate… in 1989 and won. He won in 1993, he won in 1997, he won in 2002, and he won in 2007,” he said.

In paying tribute to former parliamentarian, Arthur Nelson, Opposition Senator, Allan Bernard, said he earned the respect of those around him through his humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to serving the people of St. James West Central and, by extension, the wider parish of St. James.

“His greatest legacy was not the size of his electoral victory, but the trust he earned, the lives he touched, and the example he set. He demonstrated that leadership is rooted in character. The public office is about service, and humility is one of the highest forms of strength,” Mr. Bernard stated.