Senate Passes Tougher Praedial Larceny Law To Safeguard Farmers

The Senate, on Friday (June 27), passed amendments to the Praedial Larceny (Prevention) Act, aimed at combatting the theft of agricultural produce, livestock and fish.

Piloting the Bill, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said agriculture and aquaculture are entering a new era of productivity, production and national development.

“Through our new FACE of Food strategy, with the drive and commitment of Minister Floyd Green and his team at the Ministry [of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining], Jamaicans are looking at agriculture and aquaculture with renewed interest as we highlight real business opportunities for our young people and our not so young,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that the growing confidence and interest in the sector is largely attributable to the direct support being provided through the Agriculture Ministry.

One such avenue is the provision of at least $1 billion annually through the National Production and Productivity Programme.

“Furthermore, it is clearly being recognised that the Government has upgraded and rehabilitated 400 farm roads and more under the National Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme. This is multiple times what has been done before in any tenure under any Administration. They have also trained and supported over 8,000 young Jamaicans through the Youth in Agriculture Programme and provided them with support,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

“Even with all this support, praedial larceny has for years posed one of the biggest challenges and even disincentives to farmers or to persons who would enter farming and the agriculture and aquaculture sectors. So, the Government has been working hard on this issue and is determined to continue our efforts to address this scourge and to relieve the pressure on farmers and workers in the sectors and their families,” she added.

Senator Johnson Smith also noted that a key strategy in combatting praedial larceny is the targeted deployment of Agricultural Wardens.

She informed that 243 wardens have successfully completed their written examinations, physical assessments, background checks, and fingerprinting, and are now awaiting their medical clearance for inclusion in the programme.

“We have a training schedule; we have already identified a training location, and we will welcome our first wardens this very year. So the work of increasing the penalties doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens when we’re putting in place all the planks to ensure that not only the deterrent effect of the legislation is put forward but enforcement – we’re going to catch [the culprits and] we’re going to find them… so we can prosecute them and apply the stronger penalties,” the Minister said.

She further stated that the amendments will not only impose harsher penalties, but also enhance the traceability of agricultural produce, which is an essential component in tackling praedial larceny.

“If I were to apply broad categories of the intentions of this Act, one is to expand the powers of the Agricultural Wardens, enabling them to enforce provisions on the related legislation, including under the Agricultural Produce Act and the Animals (Diseases and Importation) (Marking of Bovine Animals) Regulations,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

“So, the intention is not just to train and appoint new wardens but we’re empowering them to be able to do the important work of monitoring and enforcement that is needed to protect our farmers,” she added.

The Bill will also introduce consequential amendments to key enactments listed in the First Schedule, aimed at strengthening weak penalties under legislation such as the Trespass Act, Malicious Injuries to Property Act, Unlawful Possession of Property Act, and Country Fires Act.

Additional offences will be incorporated under the Larceny Act – including robbery and receiving stolen property, and under the Malicious Injuries to Property Act, such as setting fire to crops, thereby expanding the powers of Agricultural Wardens to address farm-related crimes.

The Senate passed the legislation with three amendments.