Senate Passes Jamaica Teaching Council Act, 2025, With 38 Amendments

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the passage of the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Act, 2025, will strengthen efforts to advance the quality and accountability framework within the country’s teaching profession.

The legislation, which is intended to professionalise, regulate and elevate the profession, was passed in the Senate on Friday, April 25, with 38 amendments.

Its objectives are to establish the JTC as a statutory body; regulate the entry, conduct and professional development of teachers; maintain registers of teachers, role of instructors and enforce standards of teacher competence and ethics; and promote teaching as a respected professional and accountable discipline, aligned with Jamaica’s education transformation agenda.

“The JTC is already doing its work, thanks to [Chief Executive Officer] Dr. Winsome Gordon. So the good thing is, when we pass this Bill… we are not going to have to wait for years to build the infrastructure. So despite the delays in passing the JTC [Act], 21 years, the Council continues to advance the quality and accountability of the teaching profession, advocating and preparing for Jamaica’s first fully licensed teaching framework,” Senator Morris Dixon said while closing the debate on the legislation.

She indicated that at every stage, all stakeholders had opportunities to contribute to the evolution of the JTC Bill.

“For each change of Administration, the respective Cabinets and civil society have endorsed the continued pursuit of this Bill. The Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, 2025, is evidence of the determination of the Government of Jamaica to enable and support good-quality education for all our learners. Let us support our excellent teachers by giving them the standards they deserve,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Senator Morris Dixon, in highlighting some of the work being done by the JTC, noted that training and professional development access is expanding rapidly.

“In 2024/25, 11,549 teachers participated in structured training, both online and in person. So, continuous professional development that’s spoken about in [the legislation], it’s already happening,” she informed.

The Minister further said 1,500 mentors and more than 1,000 trainers of trainers have been supported, while pointing out that “teachers have year-round access to development resources via the JTC”.

“So [they can] just go on [their] phone or laptop… and get their continuous professional development. Additionally, a special register was introduced for early-childhood practitioners, certified at HEART/NSTA level three,” she told the Senate.

Consequently, Dr. Morris Dixon said Opposition Senator, Peter Bunting’s proposal to make the registry public would be endorsed, adding, “I propose accepting his recommendation”.

“Similarly, to the information regarding lawyers, doctors, certified land surveyors, etc, we would include the name, the area of expertise, the location, the licence number and/or the expiration date. So we have agreed with him on that; but that really is an operational detail when we get implemented,” she stated.

Other Senators contributing to the debate were government members – Dr. Saphire Longmore, Kavan Gayle, Marlon Morgan, and Sherine Golding Campbell, and Opposition counterpart, Damion Crawford.