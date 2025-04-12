Senate Begins Debate On JTC Bill

The Senate on Friday (April 11) commenced debate on the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Act, 2025, which seeks to ensure that the individuals entrusted with shaping young minds are qualified, supported, and held to the highest standards.

The legislation was piloted by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

In her remarks, Senator Morris Dixon said the JTC is about embedding professional pride, educational excellence, and national development into the teaching framework.

“This Bill is about treating teaching with the same prestige and standards as attorneys or other professions, where standards are designated and enforced, and the profession is protected against unqualified practitioners. So, you can’t just get up and call yourself a teacher anymore. You have to be at a particular standard. You have to be licensed,” she stated.

The Minister noted that the international community has taken similar steps for the advancement of education and that the 2015 World Forum on Education held in the Republic of Korea, culminated in a declaration and ministerial commitment for the advancement of education.

“Regarding teachers, it states, we will ensure that teachers and educators are empowered, adequately recruited, well-trained, professionally qualified, motivated, and supported within well-resourced, efficient, and effectively governed systems,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

She further noted that the establishment of the Jamaica Teaching Council is also a response to international norms and regional commitments, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

“Teachers, as we’ve said, are the backbone of the education system, and to get better outcomes, we need to help our teachers to be even better, more dynamic educators. And we’re doing this in many ways already. I noted during our debate of the Appropriation Bill that we have provided vouchers for laptops for all teachers in the system. We have opened up opportunities for STEM training – that’s a key thing; we want to empower teachers,” the Minister said.

“What the Government seeks to do with the Bill and the subsequent licensing regime is to introduce more robust standards for the teaching profession, to improve student outcomes. Ultimately, that is what our education system is about, student outcomes. It is about giving our students the best opportunities for success through the empowerment of our best teachers,” she added.

The Jamaica Teaching Council Bill seeks to professionalise, regulate, and elevate the teaching profession in Jamaica.

The objectives of the Bill are to establish the Jamaica Teaching Council as a statutory body; regulate entry, conduct, and professional development of teachers; maintain registers of teachers, role of instructors, and enforce standards of teacher competence and ethics; and promote teaching as a respected professional and accountable discipline aligned with Jamaica’s education transformation agenda.

Senator Morris Dixon said the JTC applies to all educators, including early childhood, school-based, and home-based educators, as well as instructors and tutors, with some exceptions; for example, persons teaching their own child only.

“This legal framework will be administered by the Jamaica Teaching Council with authority for teacher registration, licensing, fitness assessments, and continuous professional development,” she stated.

Also, a Board of Governors, which comprises 31 members, and professional practice and conduct committee will manage policy, discipline, and oversight.

The responsible Minister retains limited power to issue policy directions but is excluded from interfering in specific cases.

In terms of new inventions, the Jamaica Teaching Council Act will introduce provisions that differentiate between registered teachers, licensed teachers, and authorised instructors. It will introduce a fit and proper requirement, including criminal background checks to teach.

It will provide special pathways for skilled professionals without traditional teaching credentials to receive temporary authorisation to teach.

“So, the legislation also sets out clear procedures for complaints, investigations, disciplinary actions, and appeals. An appeal tribunal with independent authority to review decisions made by the JTC or employers will be established. Sanctions include warnings, reprimands, suspensions, or revocation of teaching privileges,” the Minister said.

With respect to penalties, offences related to unauthorised teaching or misrepresentation incur fines of up to $500,000 or up to $1.5 million or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months under Clause 24 and Clause 26, respectively.

Offences with penalties up to $1 million are outlined in Clause 25. The Bill also includes transitional provisions.

Senator Morris Dixon said teachers already registered under the Education Act are grandfathered into the new system but must apply for a licence or authorisation within 24 months.

Existing disciplinary orders also remain valid under the new regime.

“I must also note that the Bill ensures protection of terms and pensions for current public officers transferring into the new JTC structure. The JTC Bill marks a historic step in transforming Jamaica’s education system, promoting accountability, continuous development, and safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession for children, in the public interest,” the Minister said.